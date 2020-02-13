Three 6 Mafia Announces Reunion Tour

Three 6 mafia are as influential as rap, from their underground days when Memphis rose to the stage at the 2006 Oscars when “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp” was won for the best original song. And now Juicy J and DJ Paul Three will bring 6 Mafia back for a series of reunion tour dates.

Speak with hoarding Regarding the reunion, DJ Paul said: “You have to see it! We want everyone to come and be part of the story. We were one of the most successful and influential groups of all time! We will have more appointments.” Coming soon, [but] we need all real Mafia fans to tune in and show up! Grab Hypnotize Minds gear and don’t hit me there, hit me there! ”

The Hypnotize Camp, a series of three 6 mafia-affiliated rappers like Gangsta Boo and Project Pat, will appear on selected dates with the group. No Limit Soldiers will also appear at the shows in New Orleans and Charlotte. See the data so far below: