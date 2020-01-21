Thousands of workers prepare the Miami Stadium for the Super Bowl | Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) – The knocking of a single hammer echoed through the stands on Tuesday at the Miami Dolphins stadium. The reverberation of the Super Bowl’s return to South Florida began.

Painters sprayed a logo on the freshly laid grass while two men in protective helmets dangled from a scaffold under a video board. Workers on the extensive grounds outside the stadium also diligently prepared the complex for the February 2 NFL title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

“We have over 6,000 people working behind the scenes to set everything up,” said Eric Finkelstein, NFL Senior Director Event Operations. “You can hear it around us. And there is still a lot to do. But we feel really good when it comes to preparing everything. “

The league offered a sneak peek of the stadium as Miami prepares to host the Super Bowl, most of a city, for the eleventh time. However, it’s been 10 years since the last title game took place in South Florida, and Dolphins’ Home has since been renovated for $ 550 million.

The NFL said the upgrades were necessary to keep Miami competitive to host Super Bowls.

“People who have not been here since the last Super Bowl will feel like they are in a completely different stadium,” said Tom Garfinkel, President and CEO of Dolphins.

The changes include four large video boards and a canopy to protect fans from rain. The grandstands and suites have been reconfigured. A seat in front of the main entrance now provides an inviting backdrop for pre-game entertainment.

“The differences are amazing,” said Finkelstein. “The additional club area and the area around the site are on a different level.”

As he spoke, workers outside the stadium cut plywood, applied fresh paint, and tested glass-bottomed gondolas that cover the entire length of the site, making their debut on Super Sunday and giving fans a glimpse of the 90-year pre-game celebrations Grant foot. A return trip takes 20 minutes.

“This is definitely a Super Bowl first,” said Finkelstein with a laugh.

The NFL has been on site since January 2nd and has built 4 1/2 miles of fence to secure the perimeter. On Super Sunday, the gates will be opened for 65,000 fans.

“We are ready to give an amazing show,” said Finkelstein.

