Thousands of people expected at education rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Virginia (WFXR) – Thousands of teachers, school employees and their supporters are expected to participate in the annual education rally in Richmond on Monday.

Some teachers say they are disappointed with a budget proposal from Governor Ralph Northam.

After receiving a five percent salary increase last year, his proposed budget would give them no increase over the following school year.

According to the National Education Foundation, Virginia ranked 32nd in the country for teacher salaries in 2019, which many teachers believe is too low in some parts of the state.

“We should be able to have a profession that we focus on, so that our students have the best of us and we don’t get tired.”

Carla Okouchi, Fairfax County Music Teacher

Virginia’s legislature can still make changes to Northam’s budget before it’s passed, giving some teachers hope for an increase this year as well as more funding.

