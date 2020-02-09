Thousands of marches in solidarity with the Palestinian people

About 10,000 demonstrators took part in Rabat on Sunday in a nationwide march to reiterate their solidarity with the Palestinian people. / AIC Press

Around 10,000 demonstrators took part in Rabat on Sunday in a nationwide march to reiterate their solidarity with the Palestinian people and Morocco’s continued support for the Palestinian cause.

The participants in this march, which was held following a call from a group of political bodies, trade unions and organizations working in the field of human rights and in which personalities from the political world participated, raised banners confirming that Al-Quds is the capital of Palestine and reiterates the commitment of the Moroccan people to the just cause of the Palestinian people.

In this context, Khalid Sefiani, member of the Secretariat of the National Action Group for Palestine, told MAP that this is a historic day on which the Moroccan people, all associative, trade union and political components together, their unanimous rejection of the “Deal of the century”.

Through this march, the Moroccan people confirm that they are adhering to the struggle for the liberation of Palestine and the fight against any form of standardization, he noted.

For its part, the Palestinian ambassador to Rabat Jamal Choubki said in a similar statement that this march, bringing together the Moroccan people of all sensitivities, is sending a message that Morocco is rejecting the “Deal of the century” and supporting Palestine to establish its independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.

“It is a day of Palestine par excellence, which Moroccans have marked with Palestinian flags and slogans in support of the Palestinian cause and defending Al-Quds,” he said, affirming that “the Moroccan people unanimously support this case and a message sends that hopefully reach the whole world ».