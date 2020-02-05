Thousands of flights for serious flooding in New Zealand

The power supply to affected areas was interrupted as a precaution and evacuation centers were set up in local churches and schools.

AFP

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 9:46 AM IST

Wellington: Severe flooding forced thousands of New Zealand residents to flee their homes on Wednesday and left hundreds of tourists in the remote area of ​​Milford Sound.

The Southland region declared a state of emergency after it was washed away with more than 1,000 mm of rainfall within 60 hours, causing landslides on major roads and causing rivers to burst their banks.

Authorities told residents in the low-lying areas of Gore and Mataura to evacuate immediately early Wednesday when flood water in the Mataura River peaked, and warned those who were further downstream in Wyndham to prepare to leave.

“We have issued messages to evacuate and prepare for the evacuation of 6,000 people in the region,” a spokeswoman for Emergency Management Southland (EMS) told AFP.

Residents were advised to take medicines, clothing and identification documents and then go to higher areas.

Floodwaters washed parts of the only road to Milford Sound, a popular walking spot for international tourists, and EMS said that nearly 200 people were flown to nearby Te Anau.

“The tourists … are well cared for,” it said.

“Morale has been high among visitors and staff because they regularly received briefings and have been in contact with friends and family.” Only two minor injuries were reported after a landslide hit a cabin on the Routeburn hiking trail, where both people were treated on site.

