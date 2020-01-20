Thousands Gather in Richmond, Virginia For Gun Rights

After all the lives lost due to unknowable acts of violence. There are now thousands of gun rights advocates and gunmen gathered at the Virginia Capitol in Richmond for what they call “peaceful days to meet our Legislature.”

According to USA Today, many of the supporters wore bright orange stickers that read “Gun Lives Matter,” and some demonstrators were outside the rally armed with their weapons while fighting for gun rights. One demonstrator spoke about his reasons for supporting gun rights and his reason for being present at the rally. He said, “It’s a sense of security. If something happens, you have the option to use it.”

According to CBS News, the FBI and local law enforcement said they received a credible threat of violence ahead of the rally as Democrats proposed new gun laws. So far, the FAA has banned drones for fear that someone could fly a flying weapon.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency and temporarily banned weapons in the capitals of the capital.

Donald Trump, who retweeted videos from the rally commented on the matter and said, “The Democrat Party in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia is working hard to remove your 2nd rights. This is just the beginning.” . Don’t let that happen, VOTE REPUBLICAN in 2020! “

He continued, “They don’t want John Bolton and the others in the House. They’ve been in a lot of hurry. Now they want them all in the Senate. This should not be the way it is!”

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said: “We are against any more gun control that affects everyday law-abiding citizens. We no longer need gun control, we are not problem. “

