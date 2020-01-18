WASHINGTON, D.C. – Thousands gathered on Saturday in cities across the country as part of a nationwide rally for women dealing with issues such as climate change, fair justice, reproductive rights and immigration.

Hundreds of them appeared in New York City and thousands in Washington DC at rallies aimed at harnessing the political power of women, although the masses were noticeably smaller than in previous years. On Saturday, marches were planned in more than 180 cities.

The first marches in 2017 drew hundreds of thousands of people to rallies in cities across the country the day after President Donald Trump took office. This year’s D.C. march attracted almost 1 million people.

In Manhattan, hundreds of people gathered at various events in Foley Square and Columbus Circle wanted to meet in Times Square as part of a “Rise and Roar” rally.

“Today we will be the change that is necessary in this world! Today we are in our power! Activist Donna Hill told a cheering crowd in Foley Square.

In Denver, organizers decided to skip the post-march rally and instead invited attendees to meet with local organizations to learn more about issues such as reproductive rights, climate change, weapon security, and voting.

Several thousand came out to protest in Washington, far fewer than last year when around 100,000 people rallied east of the White House. But as in previous years, many of the demonstrators traveled from cities across the country to the capital to express their rejection of Trump and his policies. From their meeting point on Freedom Plaza, they had a clear view of Pennsylvania Avenue to the United States Capitol, where the impeachment proceedings will be initiated in the Senate next week.

In Washington, three main themes seemed to get most protesters busy: climate change, immigration, and reproductive rights.

“I teach a lot of immigrant students and in such political times I want to make sure I use my voice to speak for them,” said Rochelle McGurn, 30, a primary school teacher from Burlington, Vermont, right in March. “You have to feel belonging because you do it.”

Peta Madry of New London, Connecticut, celebrated her 70th birthday in DC when she took part in the fourth women’s march with her sister Cynthia Barnard of San Rafael, California. Both women wore hand-knitted pink hats from March 1st. With a pained expression on their faces, they talked about Trump’s determination to reverse his predecessor Barack Obama’s policies and his treatment of women.

“See what he does with Greta Thunberg,” said Madry, referring to the youthful climate activist. “He is the greatest bully in the world.”

Melissa McCullough of Georgetown, Indiana said that when she recently turned 50, she had promised herself to be more politically active. “I’m here to protest Trump as a woman,” she said.

Her daughter, 19-year-old student from the University of Cincinnati, Elizabeth McCullough, spoke up and said that most women’s problems are human problems. You spoke about the need to protect immigrants.

“You have to put pressure on everyone or anyone to get to safety,” said Melissa McCullough.

The protesters wanted to march around the White House, but Trump was not there. He spends the vacation weekend at his Florida resort.

The organizers of the March in Washington have been criticized by some local African American activists for not focusing on local issues and compromising local activists’ ability to organize.

“Local D.C. is a native colony and the actions of the national organizers must recognize it,” wrote Black Lives Matter D.C. this week in a letter to the organizers of Women’s March. “Here in DC, these non-strategic mass mobilizations distract from the local organization, often overlook the black people who actually live here, and even lead to tougher laws against the local demonstration.”

___

Associate press reporter Michael Hill from New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.