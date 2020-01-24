Thousands gather for the Baghdad rally to demand the withdrawal of US troops

BAGHDAD – Thousands of supporters of an influential radical Shiite cleric rallied in central Baghdad on Friday to demand that American troops leave the country after a drone attack ordered by Washington earlier this month killed a top Iranian general in Iraqi capital.

Since the morning of the Muslim Day of Prayer, loudspeakers have blown up “No, no America!” In a central square in the Iraqi capital. A child held a poster that reads “Death to America. Death to Israel. ”

Roads and bridges leading to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government and the seat of several foreign embassies, including the U.S. Embassy, ​​were blocked by concrete barriers. Iraqi security forces kept watch and blocked access to the gates of the zone.

There was a strong security presence when protesters, mostly from the capital but also from the southern provinces of Iraq, walked to a rallying point in Baghdad’s Jadriya district, waving Iraqi flags and wearing symbolic white shrouds.

The Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, whose party won the most seats in the May 2018 general election, had called for a “million man” demonstration to stop American troops being withdrawn after the US drone attack near Baghdad airport The Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis sparked the anger of Iraqi officials across the political spectrum.

In a statement released on Friday, al-Sadr, whose supporters fought against US troops after the US-led invasion of dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, published a list of conditions for the US military presence in Iraq. The list includes the termination of existing security agreements, the closure of US military bases, the cessation of work by American security companies and the blocking of access to Iraqi airspace.

If the conditions are met, the statement says: “Resistance will temporarily stop until the last soldier leaves Iraq,” said al-Sadr, referring to American troops.

The Friday rally is supported by mainstream Shiite parties, including al-Sadr’s political rival Hadi al-Ameri, who leads the Fatah bloc in parliament, and the People’s Mobilization Units, an umbrella group made up of a number of militias, including the Iran groups.

In response to a public outcry over the U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani and al-Muhandis, the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution earlier this month calling on the government to drive foreign troops out of the country. Kurdish and most Sunni lawmakers boycotted the vote.

“The American armed forces should go,” said an 18-year-old protester, Amer Saad. “I am ready to fight the Americans if Moqtada al-Sadr asks us.”

Police and militia officers from the People’s Mobilization Units also blocked roads leading to the protest area in the Karada and Jadriya neighborhoods in Baghdad.

Al-Sadr, who was a thorn in the side of the American occupation after the 2003 invasion, owes his political capital to his ability to urge supporters to clog the streets and paralyze all movements in Baghdad.

