Thousands camp in Guatemala while Mexico blocks the way for migrants

TECUN UMAN – The bridge over the Suchiate River between Mexico and Guatemala was open for business again on Sunday, but few migrants crossed the bridge after thousands of Central Americans tried to cross it the previous day.

More than 2,000 migrants spent the night in Tecun Uman on the Guatemalan side of the border without knowing their next steps.

Mexico, which is under pressure from the United States to stop the influx of migrants to the north, offers those who turn themselves over to the authorities temporary jobs in southern Mexico, probably in agriculture or construction. But many of the migrants would rather travel across the country to start a new life in the United States.

Volunteers gave a cooked breakfast of beans, eggs, tortillas, and coffee to a number of migrants around the Senor de las Tres Caidas church, a blue and white Spanish colonial-style building with a bell in the middle by Tecun Uman.

“We improvised this shelter because the other one was overcrowded,” said Alfredo Camarena, Vicar of the Catholic Church.

Camarena estimates that more than 2,000 migrants spent the night in his church, shelter, or on the street, and hundreds more would arrive in the coming days.

On Saturday, Mexican national guardsmen slammed a metal fence that read “Welcome to Mexico” to block thousands of Central American migrants who tried to cross the Rodolfo Robles Bridge.

Behind the fence on the Mexican side of the border, Mexican troops in combat gear formed a human wall to reinforce the barrier as the crowd pushed forward.

The Mexican General Vicente Hernández stood beyond the green bars, flanked by guardsmen, with an offer: surrender to us, and the Mexican government will get you jobs.

“There are opportunities for everyone,” he promised.

Migrants looking for a residence permit for Mexico got through in groups of 20 people. During the day, around 300 people turned to Mexican immigration.

Mexico’s job offer, not just its legal status, represents a new turn in the country’s efforts to find humane solutions for the mostly Central American migrants who are fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries.

Mexico has stepped up efforts in recent months to prevent migrants from reaching their desired destination: the United States.

The Suchiate River has sometimes been a stalemate as migrants have joined together in the hope that they can wade across the bridge or across the river to avoid immigration controls in Mexico.

The river’s water level was low enough this weekend to just trudge across the river to those who dare. National guardsmen lined the banks to warn of such undertakings with interactions that resemble a game involving high stakes of chickens.

Darlin Mauricio Mejía from Honduras met a dozen other migrants early Sunday to splash around on the banks of the Guatemalan side of the river.

He playfully called out to the guardsmen: can we go to Mexico to eat some mangoes?

One of the guardsmen replied shortly: “Let’s go to immigration and they’ll help you there.”

Maria Verza reported from Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

