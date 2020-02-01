Those who support terrorists in Kashmir organize protest with Shaheen Bagh: Adityanath with Poll Rally

During the AAP dispensation during an election rally in Rohini in north-western Delhi, Adityanath said that the Arvind Kejriwal government is delivering “biryani” to demonstrators in Shaheen Bagh.

New Delhi: The Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, claimed on Saturday that those who support terrorists in Kashmir are protesting against Shaheen Bagh and raising slogans of ‘azadi’.

Since December 15, hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Change Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The BJP leader again tackled a poll meeting in Karawal Nagar Chowk in East Delhi and lashed out at anti-CAA protesters and said “their ancestors divided India, so they have a black grouse against this upcoming” Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. ”

“These protests taking place in different places in Delhi are not about the CAA, but it is because those people are wondering how India can emerge as a major force in the world, and to stop that emerging India,” he claimed.

During the polling campaign in Delhi, BJP leaders urged people to vote for the party to show their disapproval for the ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen Bagh.

