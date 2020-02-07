Those shouting ‘Kagaz Nahin Dikhayenge’ will be defeated in Delhi, says RSS Stalwart Ram Lal

New Delhi: Senior L RSS official Ram Lal on Saturday told those who protested against CAA-NRC and said those who shouted ‘kagaz nahin dikhayenge’ would be defeated in the Delhi elections because he called on people to show documents during the to vote.

In conversation with reporters after he cast his vote in a voting booth in Nirman Bhawan, Lal asked voters to keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital in the world.

Hundreds of people protesting against the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in many areas throughout the country, often evoke the slogan of “kagaz nahi dikhayenge” (we will not show show documents).

“My message to voters is’ aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen” (bring your document today and show your document), “Lal said.

In Delhi there will be a government that can coordinate with the Center, Lal, who was in the BJP until last year, he said.

“Today the mentality of not showing documents will be defeated and (those who are willing to show documents win,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju said voters will learn a lesson from those who allegedly funded the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi and those who supported it.

“Amanatullah Khan of Aam Aadmi Party financed Shaheen Bagh and the deputy CM of Delhi supported it … They have done nothing to lift the blockade (at Shaheen Bagh),” Jaju told reporters.

Responding to AAP supremo and the statement by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that no one in the BJP was worthy to become the CM, Jaju said,

“We have no shortage of first ministerial candidates. We will announce our CM face at the right time.”

Chandni Chowk Prahalad Sahni AAP candidate said that a vote is being taken on the development board and claims that the Shaheen Bagh issue has no bearing on the Delhi elections.

Counting of votes takes place on 11 February.

West Delhi MP and senior BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said he is convinced that the Bharatiya Janata party will win this time after a long gap.

Dilbar Singh Chauhan, who lives on the Maulana Azad Medical College Campus, said that nationalism is an obligation that is in his blood.

“But a vote must be cast on the issue of development. Today, voters are not influenced by Hindu-Muslim politics. I know what is good for my family, children … if we do not vote for development, our children will be in the future, “Chauhan said.

