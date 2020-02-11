Thor 4 adds Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to help Taika Waititi Pen Script

Thor: Love And Thunder from Taika Waititi has added writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to the crew to help write the script for the upcoming movie.

The upcoming Thor movie was first officially announced at the San Diego Comic-Con last year. It was officially revealed that director Taika Waititi would return to the franchise to direct and write the upcoming film. Taika Waititi’s previous Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok was a big hit for Marvel and is considered the best of the three films. However, it seems that Taika Waititi is getting a little help for the fourth Thor film because the film has added Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to help the director write the film’s script.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is a relative newcomer to the industry. Her writing credits only include a T.V. series entitled Sweet / Vicious which she made with the 2019 Netflix movie, Someone Great, which she also directed. But now it seems that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is going to add a Thor movie to her resume. Marvel currently does not comment on Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s involvement with Thor: Love And Thunder from Taika Waititi.

What do you all make of this news? Are you happy to hear that Thor: Love and Thunder has added a relative newcomer to his crew? Have you seen the work of Jennifer Kaytin Robinson? Should Taika Waititi be the only writer about Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. The film will be based on Jason Aaron’s comic book series Mighty Thor, with Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as the new Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in theaters on November 5, 2021.

Source: Variety

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

