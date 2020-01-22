Thomas's heart won his innocence and charm

Hearly, Mollywood, celebrating his 31st birthday today, had a special treat for his fans in the form of a Kilometer and Kilometer demonstration. An example of the highly anticipated release of Tovin was presented today by the Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan.

The actor from Ok Kanmani took on his Facebook account to reveal a teaser with the title: “I wish my dear T a lot of happy birthdays and wish all the best for his upcoming film Kilometers and Kilometers. I’m sure the movie will be as fun as its title. Happy team. “

Speaking of the Kilometers and Kilometers, she has a 1-minute 14-second demonstration of Tovino as a guide trying to explain the meaning and value of a relationship with a foreign tourist by asking her if she saw Malagaalam Superstar Mammootty Vatsalyam in his broken English. But for his bad luck, the tourist does not know what he is talking about and will say “no”.

One cannot miss the magic and innocence with which he communicates with a tourist.

Speaking of kilometers and kilometers, star Tovina Thomas was written and helped by Joe Baby. And co-produced by Tovino, Anto Joesph, Ramshi Ahmed and Sinu Sidharth.

Composed by Sooraj S Kurup.

