Thomas Tuchel opens the door at the exit of Edinson Cavani amid Manchester United links

Will Cavani leave the PSG? (Image: Socrates / Getty)

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel opened the door to Edinson Cavani, leaving Ligue 1 leaders in January, amid rumors that linked him to Manchester United.

According to reports, United was offered the opportunity to sign the Uruguay international in the January transfer window, with Cavani starting only four games on the best flight in France this season.

Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs that are also linked to a 32-year-old approach and a play seems fruitful if Tuchel’s latest comments are valid.

Tuchel admitted that Cavani’s future is in the air (Image: Icon Sport through Getty)

When asked about the future of the striker after PSG’s 1-0 victory over Lorient, Tuchel replied: “I’m not sure Edinson Cavani is here in February.”

However, it seems that Atlético de Madrid is in pole position to get Cavani, who has expressed his desire to leave the French capital, despite having rejected an offer.

PSG sports director Leonardo said: Edin Edinson Cavani? He asked to leave, we are studying the situation. We had a proposal from Atlético de Madrid, we did not accept it. I don’t know how it will end. “

More: soccer



A short-term loan might make sense to United, as Solskjaer is desperate to find a replacement for Marcus Rashford, who will miss the next two or three months with a stress fracture in his back.

“Well, we’ve had many, many big player injuries for us this season,” Solskjaer said after the 2-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday. “We’ve had Marcus, Anthony was out for months, Paul was out for more than half of the season, Scott was out for months.”

“Therefore, it is an unfortunate situation in which we are. It could be because the window is open so that we also see some short-term agreements and that could take us until the summer.”

Rashford is injured (Photo: Getty)

He investigated whether United desperately needed a striker now, and added: ‘Desperately? Not desperately. Of course, we are also seeing the numbers, because we have had many injuries.

‘So, if the right one is there and it suits us, we can buy it. If there are loans available, it might be possible. But I also have players here who are eating a lot. “

MORE: “It’s Unforgivable”: Gary Neville hits Ed Woodward & Man Utd after Liverpool’s defeat

MORE: Gary Neville’s furious reaction to Anthony Martial’s stunning foul against Liverpool