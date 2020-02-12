Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcome new baby

entertainment

For the third time and they are definitely delighted.

The circle singer Thomas Rhett and her wife Lauren Akins announced on Tuesday the birth of their third daughter on social media.

The baby, Lennon Love Akins, is “9 pounds 2 ounces of Lovveeee with lots of dark hair and blue eyes,” according to the caption on a number of photos posted on Lauren Akins’ verified Instagram account.

“Our early Valentine baby was born yesterday, February 10th, and her sisters couldn’t be happier to finally kiss her little face,” she wrote.

Her husband posted about his birth on his Instagram account.

“It was a great pleasure to see how this little angel was brought into the world. My wife is just amazing throughout the birth, ”wrote Rhett. “Watching our children the first time they met Lennon was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my life! Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best great sisters in the world. The Lord is so good and I am so thankful for my beautiful growing family !! They pray for us when we move from zone to zone. “

The couple married in October 2012.

They adopted daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in 2017, months before Akins gave birth to their other daughter Ada James.