Thomas Lemar missed training at Atletico Madrid on Saturday because the winger remains connected to Arsenal.

The French international is reportedly on the Gunners’ radar after falling out of favor with Diego Simeone this season.

According to reports in Spain, Lemar is about to move to the Emirates Stadium, but the French publication RMC later reported that a deal between the clubs was a long way off.

Since the future of the 24-year-old in the Spanish capital is still uncertain, Mundo Deportivo reported that the winger did not take part in the training on Saturday.

However, there was a good reason for his absence.

According to a tweet from the publication, the official statement from the La Liga giants was that Lemar was not introduced because he is currently suffering from gastroenteritis.

Atletico added that the Frenchman was not excluded for Sunday’s league game against Leganes. Simeone’s team will try to bridge the gap between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Lemar was associated with Arsenal during his tenure at Monaco in 2017 and joined Atletico for £ 60m the following year, but he didn’t live up to expectations of the Wanda Metropolitano.

The World Cup winner has only played nine league games without scoring this season and has missed his team’s last five games in all competitions with a muscle injury.

Lemar reportedly missed training on Saturday because of gastroenteritis

Arsenal also plans to improve its defense options this month after Calum Chambers was injured until the end of the season.

They are reportedly on the verge of signing up Flamengo defender Pablo Mari for a permanent summer change until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is believed to have arrived in London and will undergo a medical exam this weekend.

Pablo Mari is nearing completion

Arteta said of his transfer plans ahead of Monday’s FA Cup game against Bournemouth: “We looked at different positions.

“We have lost Calum since I joined and we have had other circumstances and injuries in these positions.

“We were close at the back. Depending on what’s happening in the market, we may have to evaluate other positions.”

The Gunners boss also said it was 50:50 that the club would sign before adding: “I only want to bring someone in if I’m really convinced that they can improve the level we have. “