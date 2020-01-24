Money

Samsung to Unveil New Galaxy Phones Soon, and They Are Likely called the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 +, with a third potential phone being the premium premium option.

Samsung seems to have jumped a bunch of numbers since its last smartphone launch. S10, S10 + and Note 10 were part of last year’s phones. The names of the S20 and S20 + have been confirmed in the certificate lists on a Thai government website.

Samsung could also unveil a second foldable phone. In October, Samsung teased a mobile device with a “clamshell” form factor. The original Galaxy Fold from last year had a difficult initial launch after several defective review units.

Samsung did not immediately return a request for comment. The company will hold an official speech on February 11 in San Francisco where it will unveil new devices.

Numerous leaks have circulated online on the phones, claiming that the new phones have 3-4 rear cameras and larger screens and batteries. A third phone would be the S20 Ultra.

Pressure could be put on Samsung, which faces many global rivals, including Apple, Huawei, Oppo and others.

“The company must maintain its position in the difficult premium segment,” Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst of mobile handsets at IHS Markit, told CNN Business. “