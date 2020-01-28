This year's Grammy Awards receive the lowest Rankings Ever

This year’s Grammys ceremony fell on the worst of occasions, as it was aired hours after news around the world informed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old. daughter Gianna, was the victim of a deadly helicopter crash. Well, the ratings for this year’s award show aren’t – and they’re exactly what you expect.

Despite some of the biggest artists in the music industry attending and featuring some memorable performances, the 2020 Grammys fall incredibly short from a rating standpoint. @RevoltTV reports, this year’s Grammy Awards is the lowest rate in show history. According to Nielsen ratings, the three-hour award show received just 18.7 million viewers, easily making it the lowest-rated broadcast.

The 2020 Grammys are down almost 6% from last year’s ratings and, by comparison, a 53% decrease from the 2012 Grammys eight years ago. Although Grammys host Alicia Keys with R&B legends Boyz II Men did their best to honor such a tragic incident with Kobe and her daughter by singing “It To Hard” To Say Goodbye To Yesterday “and Lizzo opened his performance by assigning it to Kobe, many music fans were just too sad to watch this year’s show.

The keys really open to the Grammys recognizing the somber mood of the night:

“We’re here together, on the biggest night of music, celebrating the best artists to do it. But to be honest with you, we’re all feeling crazy sad right now, because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world has lost a hero, and we literally stand here, heartbroken, in the house Kobe Bryant built. “

This consequence is certainly not surprising given the turn of events. We would like to continue to send Kobe’s family with our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time.

