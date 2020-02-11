This weighted sleep mask is the newest addition to my Migraine Relief Kit

Hi. My name is Ana and I suffer from migraine. I’m not here to complain. In the big migraine schedule I am lucky. Although I have had a number of debilitating migraines in my life, they seem to be compared to what I have seen other people suffer.

Still, with migraine, I need a constant arsenal of supplies to help me through it. After I talked to my doctor, I received prescription medication for pain, but that only helps so much. I was also told to take away a number of things in my life that can cause a migraine (alcohol, among a surprising number of other foods and drinks). In addition to restricting what I eat and drink, I have adjusted a number of user-friendly remedies.

One of my favorite products for migraine is an eye mask. Many people can become photosensitive when they experience migraine. For me it varies from migraine to migraine. Sometimes my migraine feels like nothing more than a dull headache. But that boring headache can last up to five days and it will feel that way all day. I am not often light sensitive, but my eyes are very tired. I love eye masks, not for blocking light, but for the extra pressure on my face.

$ 10

From Amazon

3 purchased by readersG / O Media can receive a commission

When my head hurts, I like to press my eyes to try to relieve the tension. I have three eye masks in stock in my fridge, in case a migraine strikes. Although the cool feeling feels great, it eventually disappears. That’s why I have three of these masks. So as soon as a mask is warm, I switch it off and put the warm back in the fridge and get a fresh cold out. This is not a watertight plan. It requires me to get out of bed while I really prefer migraine.

After I finally received a weighted blanket, I also discovered that there are weighted eye masks. Given my affinity for eye masks, I thought it was designed honestly against God with me in mind. It wasn’t that. But I’m going to be vain for the sake of this article and pretend it was. I love my weighted blanket and I hoped I would love this eye mask too.

Here is Baby Groot who wears the eye mask because I couldn’t take a picture of myself. Baby Groot also looks * much * nicer in the mask than me. Photo: Ana Luisa Suarez

I have had this mask for a few weeks now and unfortunately I had a headache and migraine at that time. Although that was bad for me, it gave me the chance to test it out. I used it for a standard night without migraine and one night when I suffered from that dreaded headache. I am happy to report that this weighted eye mask is a great addition to my migraine aid package.

As I expected, I enjoyed the extra weight that this brought my tired eyes. It blocks light very well (for those who need to know). My main focus was on how the pressure worked for me. I use a 20-pound weighted blanket for sleep and that is just right for my body. Just like my blanket, this mask was the perfect weight for me. It is designed to distribute 0.75 and 1 lb weighted pressure. It feels like a light pressure on the face, similar to a hug around your body. It distributes that weight evenly over my eyelids and the area under my eye.

My only concern was how this would feel on my face. I love my gel eye masks because they are cool and I don’t have to worry about my face getting hot and sweaty. I was nervous, this weighted eye mask can make my face too hot to sleep comfortably. Fortunately I was safe and not hot. It was a shame that I didn’t have such a cool feeling, but it was also nice that it stayed at the same temperature all night (in contrast to my previously mentioned problem with eye masks).

I did have a small problem with the eye mask, but that might have something to do with my hair and not with the mask itself. This has slipped off my head a few times. However, I felt that it might have something to do with my hair, because I use products to keep it soft. I tried to sleep with my hair in a bun to prevent this problem, but as I wrote before, I can’t sleep with my hair in a bun because it can cause neck pain. Fortunately this was not really a disappointment and I continuously made good use of it.

I like to sleep with this eye mask after a very long day, at work or after an eventful weekend. I always grasp this now when a migraine strikes. I can close my curtains, nestle under my weighted blanket and slide this mask on my face before I hide.

<noscript><iframe src="https://theinventory.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1223315220740943880&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1223315220740943880" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.