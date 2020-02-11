This Valentine’s Day you can call a cockroach after your ex and see how it is eaten alive

On Valentine’s Day, a Texas zoo lets you name a cockroach to your ex and feed it to an animal during their “Cry Me a Cockroach” event.

People often find it difficult to continue with their previous relationship. If this is also the case with you, the San Antonio Zoo in Texas has made an innovative deal to help you overcome your ex.

On Valentine’s Day, the zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to an animal during their “Cry Me a Cockroach” event. You only have to pay $ 5 for this (Rs 356).

The zoo made the announcement and said that customers will name a cockroach after their former love for $ 5 and they will feed it to one of their animals.

Only a few days left to name a cockroach or a rat after your ex at the very first “Cry Me a Cockroach” event! Name a cockroach or rat here: https://t.co/9Wk5wsHVDR pic.twitter.com/cyEOYTFRb1

– San Antonio Zoological Society (@SanAntonioZoo) 10 February 2020

The zoo also said that if your former lover was a lanky one, they would let you name a rat after them and serve them to a reptile instead. This is possible by paying $ 20 more.

The best thing about this deal is that you don’t have to be at the zoo to see the cockroach or rat of your choice to be devoured by another animal. Instead, the zoo will stream the act live on Facebook Live.

In addition, you will receive a certificate from the zoo that you can share on social media and even tag your ex to shame him / her.

Interested parties will have to submit their submissions via the zoo website. During the event, the zoo only shows the first name of your ex.

Valentine’s Day falls on February 14 and is celebrated as a festival of love around the world.

