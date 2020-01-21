Art and justice are at the heart of a unique activation in South Central LA that aims to expose vulnerable communities to the interface of creative expression and humanization of the detainees.

TRAPS HEALS, founded by CEO and cultural architect Damon Turner, and jointly led by activist, artist, organizer, educator and founder of Black Lives Matter and Yes on R Patrisse Cullors, hosts the first public activation in South Central LA, PROXIMITY.

This activation focuses on building a connection with local organizations to get the public aware of arts programs, justice, and community responsibility by hosting music events, sustainability workshops, and more from January 17-26.

Turner told BET that the greatest benefit from this activation is to have a community about to be driven out and give them the opportunity to dream, imagine something bigger and different, and engage in art see while they’re still living here. “

He explained that the place of activation in South Central’s The Jungle is a historically black community and has been known for gang violence in recent history, but this has not always been the case.

Portrait of the currently imprisoned Laura by the artist Damon Davis; Telephone booth contains their story and messages from their loved ones

“Historically, it was an area where the wealthy blacks lived and there were lots of trees and really nice foliage, which is why they called it the jungle,” Turned told BET. “It was never really intended to identify the wild or the animal.”

By activating PROXIMITY, Turner wanted to create something where “a little black boy or a little brown girl can come into a room and see this massive building opposite the Magic Johnson Theater that has never been done before, ask yourself questions and let yourself be inspired to create a new world for yourself. “

Activation includes several parts, including a greenhouse and a unique phone booth installation with stories of inmates directly related to the film Mercy only based on Bryan Stevenson’s book of the same name.

“One of the ways we are around detained people, one of the most important and, in my opinion, most used ways to talk to people in prison is by phone, regardless of whether I’m paying an incredible amount of money, to speak to my loved ones or I visit them in a prison and I have to talk to them through glass and I still have to pick up a phone, ”said Turner.

“With the help of Initiate Justice, we were able to identify some people, one on death row and another on parole without parole, and I think the other two are serving several decades plus life sentences,” Turner said.

“They have different backgrounds, trans, black, brown, etc., and we wanted to use the phone booth for other purposes,” said Turner.

When people visit the phone booth, there are three parts: “Press 1 and you will hear the story of the person who is detained. By pressing 2 you hear the stories of family members who support these people and love these people. You press 3 and get information about how you can be directly in the community. “

Turner added: “The phone is the anchor point of activation because it’s not about judging them by their deeds or even having an opinion on why they’re in prison, but really just to remind us that they are always people are still beings. “

In the Proximity Soft Preview, guests hear stories of inmates and their loved ones on phone booths

Activation is part of a broader campaign strategy to change public opinion about detainees. It is based on the history and heritage of the neighborhood as a cultural center for Black Los Angeles and as a massively affected community.

Therefore artists Damon Davis The exhibition “Darker Gods”, a pantheon of black deities, is a special piece, namely “Blake: God of the Ghetto Children”.

After installing the PROXIMITY Greenhouse exhibition to the brand new Inglewood art gallery Crenshaw Dairy Mart, a 10-foot statue of Blake will lead a procession through South Central LA.

“He is the god of ghetto children and he is the god of the garden,” said Turner.

Davis ‘work is also involved in the installation of the phone booth through three-dimensional portraits that people can see when they hear the prisoners’ stories.

Pieces from the photographer Bobby Rogers It also shows, “One of them is a portrait of Yusef Salaam, one of the five in Central Park. This is an opportunity to revisit Yusef’s humanity, ”said Turner.

In addition, activating the community offers free services that you may not otherwise be exposed to or that yoga and Reiki have access to healing energy therapy.

“Black people don’t know much about Reiki,” said Turner. “Black people just somehow make themselves comfortable with the therapy.”

While working on TRAP HEALS, which started at Afro Punk in Atlanta in October 2018, Turner wanted to find innovative ways to invest in vulnerable communities. Bringing these free services is only one option.

“I want to create a space where people can come and ask questions, and that’s a piece we always want to have in one of the activations we produce,” he said. “A free service for people who just come and discover something until it becomes more commonplace.”

Overall, says Turner, his work is based on inspiring future generations of black and brown children.

“My children inspire me the most,” he said of his two children, Bamariah, 15, and Shine, three.

“We create these spaces so that the generation behind us can see the tools and the resource in creativity,” continued Turner. “My daughter is a great artist and I often wonder if she can survive as an artist and I think this is our opportunity to show black and brown children that they are artists, be creative and that Can explore the world this way. “

