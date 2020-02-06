This short film from 1896 was upgraded to 4K by AI, and it now looks like it was made yesterday

For everyone who has studied films, the first short films, which actually looked more like short video clips, remain a matter of great intrigues. The same applies to the film L’Arrivée d’un train en gare de La Ciotat, or The Arrival of the Train (as it is popularly known in English), which was filmed in 1896 by the pioneers of cinema, Auguste and Louis Lumiere. Although it was a fascinating job at the time, it feels difficult to make contact today and it sometimes even looks comical. (Especially) to improve this, one Denis Shiryaev used a number of scaling algorithms for artificial intelligence of the neural network on the images and turned it into images that stream at a resolution of 4K, 60 frames per second. The result is of course breathtaking. Before we go to the new, improved recordings, here’s a look at what the original movie was.

Compared to the original recordings made with a primitive camera that could process 16 frames per second of film material, the scaled up film looks like a shiny piece of interjection in a Quentin Tarantino film, shot in high contrast, real gray scale composite film on 8K over sampling. Even the characters don’t look out of place – in fact it seems to be the perfect setting for a drama from the high action period in the Wild, Wild West. View the improved part here:

There are of course certain problems with the images that will almost certainly solve gradual improvements in AI and neural networks in the future. Apart from the few interpolations and video artifacts remaining in the images, the images look as if they could have been recorded yesterday, as part of a new arthouse project. This further demonstrates the ability of AI and neural networks, and actually emphasizes both aspects – the bad and the good. While the good entails the use of neural network algorithms to save old and rare films that may not last, the bad comes with how these tools can be used to effectively image images, in the process that gives rise to what we see today know as deep fakes.

Legend has it that the film, the first time most people saw images moving on the screen, caused the public to walk away scared and thought the train would actually run over them. After 124 years of continuous innovation, we are now at a point where 8K video recording is commercially and practically feasible and the image speeds go up to 1,000 fps in user cameras. Advanced technologies such as the Gigapixel AI and DAIN tools used here by Shiryaev act today as a bridge between the past and the future, which can give film recovery projects a great, new, powerful tool.

