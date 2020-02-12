This scary map shows how Coronavirus can spread worldwide through Wuhan travelers

The death toll of Coronavirus has increased, as has the number of confirmed infections worldwide and in China. The Chinese government has announced in the last 24 hours that it has recalibrated the way in which it has calculated the deaths and the number of infections in the country, confirming that it has 15,152 new cases and 254 additional deaths. If the figures from the Chinese government are to be believed, the death toll of the country of Coronavirus is now at 1,367 while the confirmed infections are now 59,804. With this in mind, a map made by the University of Southampton should send shivers down your back. The University’s WorldPop research team has tried to put together a map that shows the movements of no fewer than 60,000 residents who have left Wuhan and have traveled around the world since the outbreak began but before the travel restriction was introduced. There was a significant window between the time when the Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan was confirmed until the Chinese authorities blocked the city for travel, allowing millions to travel within China and the rest of the world during that time.

Researchers say they have used a combination of flight followers and mobile phone tracking data to map where travelers from Wuhan have been. The idea was to understand typical travel and movement patterns of people in China and around the world. During the annual 40-day Lunar New Year celebrations, including the seven-day holiday that began on January 24, millions of people traveled around the world. “It is vital that we understand patterns in population movements, both within China and globally, to assess how this new virus can spread – at home and abroad. By mapping these trends and identifying risky areas, we can help inform public health interventions such as health screening and readiness, ”says Andrew Tatem, director of WorldPop and professor of Geography and Environmental Science at the University of Southampton .

The WorldPop researchers from the University of Southampton collaborated with the University of Toronto, St. Michael’s Hospital Toronto, the Bluedot disease surveillance organization in Toronto and the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers have identified Bangkok as a high-risk city due to Corona virus, based on air travel. This is followed by Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, Phuket, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur and Macau, which form the top 10 of risky cities. Sydney on 12, New York on 16, Dubai on 17, London on 19 and Paris on 27 are some other cities that would otherwise see a lot of travel around the world.

Among the countries that received airlines from mainland China around that time, Thailand is worryingly leading the list with Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan. India is in position 23 in the risk map, from 30 countries.

At the time of writing, there are no fewer than 59,822 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China, followed by Singapore and Hong Kong (50 each), 33 in Thailand, 28 in South Korea, 28 in Japan, 18 in Malaysia and Taiwan each, 16 in Germany and Vietnam, 15 in Australia, 14 in the US, 11 in France, 10 in Macau and 9 in the UK. These data correspond to what the researchers seem to suggest when mapping air travel. Expect these figures to change regularly.

