Thomas Jefferson wrote: “The most sacred duty of the government is to do equal and impartial justice to all its citizens.” But the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has clearly abandoned that principle under the leadership of Attorney General William Barr, and therefore Barr must go.

In an unprecedented and deeply nerve-racking move, the DOJ this week intervened in the upcoming conviction of Trump’s former ally and mediator with WikiLeaks during the 2016 election, Roger Stone. The prosecutors had submitted their recommendations to the federal judge in the case, arguing that Stone should get something within the federal sentencing guidelines for tampering with witnesses and lying to Congress, so a total of seven to nine years in prison.

President Trump tweeted that the recommendations for the conviction were “terrible and very unfair.” Following Trump’s tweet, the DOJ has submitted a memo that significantly lowers the sentencing recommendation – something the federal prosecutors have not heard, especially in cases of perjury and tampering with witnesses – and actions that hit the pillars that support our legal system.

Then, in another unprecedented movement, all four prosecutors who closed the case of Trump ally Roger Stone, resigned, even with one prosecutor quit smoking his job as US Attorney Special Assistant at the Washington DC office.

In September 2017, Roger Stone gave false testimony to the House Intelligence Committee of the Congress, which at the time investigated Russian involvement in the 2016 elections. The involvement of Stone was revealed by the study by Special Counsel Robert Muller. He was subsequently convicted at the beginning of last year by a federal jury of lying to Congress and tampering with witnesses in the 2016 presidential election. Muller’s investigation revealed several other Trump team members who were subsequently convicted of criminal acts, including Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, Michael Cohen and George Papadopoulos.

The antics of this government have become so bad that we no longer wonder whether every move Trump makes is in his own interest and not in the interest of the nation (see: the process of depositing the Senate). But anyone who has ever lived under a dictatorship can tell you that when the federal institutions undoubtedly bow to the whims of a fleeting and narcissistic political leader, democracy may already have gone down the drain.

The actions of William Barr, the nation’s top official, have since caused problems for the democracy of the nation before he stepped on the scene in his second act as Attorney General (his first being for then President George H W Bush from 1991 to 1993). When former AG Jeff Sessions withdrew from the Muller investigation in March 2017, Trump Sessions started attacking for not investigating Hillary Clinton, his opponent, in the 2016 elections. Then, in an apparent bid for the job and while While Sessions was still an AG, Barr sent an unsolicited 19-page memo to the White House and the DOJ in June 2018 to attack Mueller’s investigation. In September 2018, Jeff Sessions resigned from his position as AG and in February 2019, Barr entered.

At the end of the Mueller investigation, the Special Counsel gave Barr the full report on the findings of his investigation. Barr then sent Congress a four-page letter in March 2019 that completely misrepresented the findings of the Mueller report. Barr then left this misleading letter as the only information available to Congress and the American public. Mueller later stated that Barr’s letter did not “establish the context of the Trump probe” at all.

The DOJ is made after the end of the civil war, when a large and ever more expensive number of disputes involving the US led the affected Congress to establish “an executive department of the United States Government” with the Attorney General as head. The law establishing the DOJ entered into force on July 1, 1870 and stipulated that the institution was competent to handle “all criminal prosecutions and civil matters in which the United States had an interest”.

The DOJ’s mission is to “enforce the law and defend the interests of the United States according to the law; … to provide federal leadership in crime prevention and control; seek fair punishment for those guilty unlawful conduct, and to ensure fair and impartial justice for all Americans. ”And while the US Attorney’s offices fall under the leadership of the AG, prosecutors are deemed to be independent and have a duty to uphold the rule of law. enforce – in fact our entire opponent’s criminal justice system largely depends on the independence and impartiality of our prosecutors.

1/13 John Bolton

Trump claimed that he had fired Bolton, his national security adviser, while Bolton claimed that he had offered to resign. An anonymous source of the White House that Bolton’s departure was because the national security adviser worked too independently of the president

AFP / Getty

2/13 Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci lasted only six days in his role as Trump’s communications director before being fired by John Kelly, the incoming chief of staff

Getty

3/13 Rick Perry

Rick Perry announced his resignation, just as he became embroiled in the President’s sediment scandal. The White House said that Mr. Perry was asked by Donald Trump to work with Rudy GIuliani on Ukraine.

AP

4/13 Rex Tillerson

Tillerson, Trump’s first state secretary, was fired after a series of policy clashes with the president

Getty

5/13 James Mattis

Mattis served as defense secretary from the start of Trump’s government until his retirement on January 1, 2019. However, the president later claimed that he had “essentially” fired Mattis

Getty

6/13 James Comey

Comey was fired as FBI director early in Trump’s presidency after having worked in the role four years earlier. It is generally believed that his resignation is related to the Russian investigation

Getty

7/13 Reince Priebus

Priebus, Trump’s first chief of staff, was forced out after six tumultuous months

AFP / Getty

8/13 David Shulkin

Veteran affairs Secretary Shulkin claims that he has been fired, the White House claims that he has resigned

Getty

9/13 John Kelly

Kelly, Trump’s second chief of staff, was forced into office after 17 months. His departure was a confused matter, although it is clear that Trump wanted Kelly away

AFP / Getty

10/13 Michael Flynn

Flynn lasted 24 days as Trump’s national security adviser before being fired for lying to the FBI

Getty

11/13 Lee Cisna

Cisna was Director of Civil and Immigration Services between October 2017 and June 2019 before being asked to resign in the midst of a major staff change in the Ministry of Homeland Security

12/13 Madeline Westerhout

Westerhout served as Trump’s personal assistant after leaking private information about his family

AFP / Getty

13/13 Mira Ricardel

Ricardel was forced out of her role as Deputy National Security Advisor after first lady Melania Trump publicly asked for her resignation

The Ministry of Justice itself is designed to be independent of the president and stands as one of the various institutions that can curb the presidential reach. But not if the head of that institution does not care, and certainly not if the president and the senate led by the republicans who do not know the value of the separation of powers. It is clear that Barr sees himself as the president’s counsel, not the leading judicial officer for the United States of America and his people.

The federal judge in the case may decide whether or not to follow the DOJ’s revised sentencing recommendations, but in the long run it doesn’t matter because Trump’s Art. II, Sec. 2 constitutional power to forgive Stone. We know that Trump and his nepotistic, awkward administration are fundamentally corrupt, but we remain hopeful that our institutional controls and balances will preserve and maintain our democratic form of government.

AG Barr was eager to take the lead in Trump’s rabid pack of sycophants, but has chained himself to the president by bending the law to comply with Trump’s will. I fear that the outrageous and completely unconstitutional antics of this government and key players such as Barr have exposed major breaches in our democracy so that the world can witness and pry, as Russia has already done. From the Mueller investigation to the deposition and now the intervention of the DOJ in the conviction of a convicted criminal on behalf of the president, America is starting to look, smell and feel more like a right-wing dictatorship every day.

