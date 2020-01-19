Initially it began as a perspective photograph, the filmmaker now Photoshops the toy in all his travel photos.

Image credits: Kieran Murray / Instagram.

Some people take their loved ones on vacation with them, some take their families and others take their pets.

This filmmaker on Instagram takes something on vacation that he greatly appreciates with him: his pet Godzilla. No, it is not a typo.

Kieran Murray, who has been traveling with a toy figurine for a while, and taking perspective photos for his Instagram, decided to improve things a bit and start Photoshopping his ‘friend’ in his travel photos.

Murray is currently in New York City, so most of Godziling’s pranks took place in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Travel Leisure reports. But not only regional, Godzilla, called @ryangodzilling on Instagram, has been traveling all over the countries.

He has gone swimming at Lake Orta in Italy.

And relax in the sun in Australia.

And New York in the snow!

It even reached the raid of Area 51.

Not only destinations, they also play bowling together.

And watch sunsets together.

They also look at modern art together.

