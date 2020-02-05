This one-eyed puppy born with malformation in Thailand is called Kevin the ‘Minion’

The veterinarians have informed the owners that Kevin’s breed is about 14 years old, but his condition may not allow him to survive more than a week.



In an unusual incident, a one-eyed puppy was born in Thailand with a deformed face that looked like a real “cyclops.”

After his birth, the genetically mutated puppy was named Kevin, after the one-eyed minion from the Minions film series.

According to reports, while his mother is an Aspin, a race native to the Philippines is not known yet.

The vets have informed the owners that although Kevin’s breed is about 14 years old, his condition may not allow him to survive more than a week.

The incident was shared on Facebook, where it describes how the owner discovered Kevin’s condition.

The owner, a government official said while he was getting ready, saw that his dog had given birth to two puppies on the bed. When he went to put them in a basket, he saw the deformation of Kevin’s face.

