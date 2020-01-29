This new beer comes with Trix and Skittles | brewed news

(Meredith) – What do you get when you mix a sweet tooth from childhood with adult heads? A beer with a cereal and candy taste.

The Pontoon Brewing Company in Georgia just announced the release of Rainbow Smiggles, a Berlin white brew that tastes of Trix cereal and Skittles candy. The grain and sweets are brewed directly into the beer.

The grain and sweets are brewed directly into the beer.

pontoonbrewing.com

Can you say nostalgia

The flavors of Trix and Skittles blend with notes of strawberries, pineapple and vanilla.

Rainbow Smiggles will be available on February 7th when pontoon beer is sold.

The Pontoon Brewing Company in Georgia just announced the release of Rainbow Smiggles, a Berlin white brew that tastes of Trix cereal and Skittles candy.

pontoonbrewing.com

Copyright 2020 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.