This nail trend of the 90s is back in fashion, but looks different

Photo: Getty

French manicure is making a comeback, but this time the nail trend is festive. Gone are the days of boring white lines. This season we’re painting our tips with polishes that have a little more pizzazz, and we’re also experimenting with cool new shapes.

During New York Fashion Week, Gina Edwards showed us the return of classic nail art. And we’ve seen celebrities like Beyonce and Regina King remix the look of this awards season.

We have put together five cool French manicures for you to inspire you with your next paint job. Check them out below.

Photo: Instagram / @ evemeetsnails

Photo: Instagram / @ nailsbymei

Photo: Instagram / @ Paintboxnails

Photo: Insatgram / @ essencia_estetica_cabeleireiro

Photo; Insatgram / @ nick_art88

Divide :

TOPICS: Beauty Nails 2020 Nail Trends French Manicures Nail Trends NYFW