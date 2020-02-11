This music startup uses AI to identify musicians and hidden talent

Snafu Records uses AI as a way to meet musicians, whose work otherwise goes unnoticed.

A Los Angeles-based launch of the Snafu Records music label has decided to use artificial intelligence (AI) to discover hidden talents in the music industry. The company’s founder and CEO, Ankit Desai, said his company was the first to implement the use of AI, allowing the record label to recognize unrecognizable talents that may not have been published or remain in niche segments of the industry.

Desai went looking for the proportions of the music industry and added that traditional musical labels cannot identify such talents, and they are “poorly equipped” to deal with them. To emphasize this, Desai’s Snafu Records uses algorithms to search for such artists. He added: “If there is a girl in Indonesia whose music the world wants to hear, they never get the chance. The bridge to connect it with the world does not exist today. The music industry is anchored in a very old way of working, artists find through word of mouth. ”

Desai is optimistic that his approach will help to reveal many unheard voices and bring them to the forefront. Reports on this have stated that the company will access and evaluate approximately 1.50,000 soundtracks available on platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, SoundCloud and Tiktok. Unlike traditional music filters, which take four to six weeks to identify an artist, Snafu software is able to find “undervalued” artists with the release of their first song.

