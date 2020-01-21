More than a month after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed and became a Law, street protesters have shown absolutely no signs of giving up.

In any case, the citizens of India are presenting new initiatives to protest against the Law, which is considered non-secular and discriminatory against Muslims. While some dedicated themselves to giving roses to the police, some dedicated themselves to making music and art about it, and some threw themselves into an indefinite protest against them, some are shown with anti-CAA messages in not very common places.

At the annual Mumbai marathon event, a runner came up with an innovative way to protest the act.

Posting on Twitter, he shared that every year in the Mumbai marathon, he displays an Indian flag, but this time, he intended to add a special message.

Citing the song of Tamil rapper Arivu Sanda Seivom, the message says “We are all immigrants.” He explains that he wrote it by hand on the flag.

His protest was to run the marathon as he has always done, and at the finish line, deploy the flag at the finish line, as he has always done, but this time with a turn. The Tamil message explains his dissent against the Citizens Amendment Act. Below the Tamil message, written in English, is the Hindi line “Kagaz nahin dikhayenge” (we will not show documents).

For many years at the finish line of the Mumbai marathon, I displayed the 🇮🇳 flag with pride, but this year I am displaying something even more important: I wrote this by hand in Khadi cloth. The Tamil line means “We are all immigrants” (from Sanda Seivom’s video) நாம் எல்லோரும் வந்தேறிகளே pic.twitter.com/FnBMbepdYP

– 🇮🇳 Srini Swaminathan🇮🇳 (@ srini091) January 18, 2020

He ended up displaying the flag in the marathon, which has been running for 28 years.

Grateful for finishing my 28th complete marathon in Mumbai today @TataMumMarathon The weather was absolutely benevolent and the support was also excellent. I started, ran and finished very strongly. Dedicating my 5 hours of pain and effort to the women of #ShaheenBaghProtest pic.twitter.com/TVvHUGRDIQ

– 🇮🇳 Srini Swaminathan🇮🇳 (@ srini091) January 19, 2020

He added that it was in solidarity with the protesters of Shaheen Bagh, who have been on an indefinite strike after the introduction of the Law.

The Citizenship Amendment Act essentially grants citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, parsis, Buddhist and Christian religions from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have lived in India without documentation.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.