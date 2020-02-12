This man’s epic proposal has landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, the wedding is in June

A 32-year-old part-time German farmer used a machine to plant a corn field in such a way that the holes would say “Will you marry me?”

A google maps screen grip that shows the coenfield with “Will You Marry Me” in German

(Image: Google Maps Screen Grab)

The marriage proposal of a German man got a larger audience than he had planned after it was shown on an aerial photo used by Google Maps. The German news agency DPA reported that the 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a corn field so that the words “Will you marry me?” Saying Schwarz says he let his girlfriend fly a drone over the field in Huettenberg, central Germany, last May, and revealed the romantic message. She said yes.

He told DPA that he had not intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular map service until an aunt in Canada pointed it out to him. Schwarz and his fiancé are planning to get married in June.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh. (TagsToTranslate) germany