This man traveled from Stockholm for a selfie with Warren – mother Jones

As he stepped to the microphone as Elizabeth Warren voted in Rochester, New Hampshire, Anders Hellberg apologized for his accent.

“Some people seem to think I have one,” the candidate replied.

Hellberg is from Stockholm. He is 68 and publishes nautical guides. And it’s probably safe to say he’s the biggest Warren super fan in Sweden. “I came here for you from Europe,” he told Warren. “I’m going back tonight.”

He had flown in Friday and spent the last days of Warren from campaign stop to campaign stop while on New Hampshire on Tuesday she was in favor of the state’s primary state. During one of his first events, when Warren’s campaign said she wouldn’t have time for one of her famous selfie lines, Hellberg wondered if he’d have to settle for a photo of Warren’s golden retriever, Bailey. “I didn’t travel all over the world for a selfie with Bailey, but I take it,” he said.

He shouldn’t have worried. By the time he left the Rochester Opera House on Monday afternoon on his way to Logan Airport in Boston to catch his return flight, he had collected his third photo with Warren. He also had the opportunity to ask her a question during the meeting. Hellberg noted that he had two step-sons with autism who needed full-time care, funded by the Swedish government. (“That’s what Medicare for All stands for,” Warren replied.)

Political tourists have come to New Hampshire to see the candidates up close. I ran into people from California, Florida, New York and many other locations – but Hellberg was the first person I met who had taken a transatlantic flight to view the first-in-the-country primary.

“I have been following American politics since the 1960s and I would say that the country has never had a candidate like Elizabeth Warren,” Hellberg said. “She is absolutely excellent.”

Warren, it turns out, is not the only contender in 2020 that could point to passionate Nordic support. Senator Amy Klobuchar apparently won the Danes by hurling President Trump during the campaign to cancel a visit to their country, because the leaders reject Trump’s bizarre proposal to buy Greenland. (“He blames the whole kingdom of Denmark. Who does that?”) During a campaign meeting on Monday in Exeter, Klobuchar raised her “strange cult of Danish people.” Nick Corasaniti of the New York Times, who on the scene, reported, “and they were here, along the wall, waving back when mentioned.”

Pete Buttigieg now has a Norwegian constituency, due to the fact that he has taught himself the language to read the work of the author Erlend Loe in its original form.

For her part, Warren can use all the support she can get in New Hampshire. After her third place in Iowa, recent polls show that she is sliding to fourth or even fifth place in New Hampshire. Hellberg admitted that he was worried about her chances. “The American people,” he said, “won’t be so smart if they choose another candidate.”