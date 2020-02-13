This lonely gray wolf traveled nearly 9,000 miles to find a mate, but died alone

Although people fantasize about the term “lonely wolf,” experts said survival in the wild is “very vulnerable” to a wolf.

This came in response to an endangered gray wolf, who had traveled thousands of miles through the United States in search of a partner, who died before he could find one.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Service officials announced a few days ago that a female gray wolf named OR-54 only walked 8,700 miles but could not survive.

The young dog was first caught in October 2017 by biologists in Oregon, who started following the movements of the endangered animal. It was found dead on February 5 (Wednesday) in Northern California.

According to the agency, the wolf was looking for a partner or other pack and walked around. It also announced that the cause behind the animal’s death was not yet known, but an investigation was started.

According to The Independent, researchers said that OR-54 was three or four years old when it died. The death of the wolf also comes as a major setback for “wolf recovery” in the US.

Amaroq Weiss, a wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a press release that OR-54 was a “beacon of hope,” showing that wolves can return and thrive in California.

In a speech to Washington Post, she added that a lone wolf usually does not live “past 4 or 5 years”.

