This lightweight jacket is heavy-duty

The foldable down jacket from Hawke & Co men does several things well. it is reliable and consistent across multiple fields with a hard-to-beat price point at $ 29.95 (up to $ 49.95, fine), but there is one way that it surpasses all others.

This looks like a rich man’s jacket.

Is that superficial? Could be. But I have noticed that it gets appearance and elevates simple outfits of sneakers and jeans. Part of it has to do with the color I have chosen – bold, bright red – but the construction of the jacket itself lends itself to a kind of refined charm.

But even in bright red this is not a dramatic fur. It can dress up or down – you know, like a jacket should. It fits with everything: it is a thin, light and elegant look at the kind of youth classics that we all maneuvered in our youth.

The simultaneous evocation of utilitarian purposes from childhood and a more exalted, elegant aesthetic that makes this jacket work. It looks like money. I have mine in bold, red – clear, loud and fun.

Unlike those large puffies that haunt countless lost and found boxes, this jacket is smooth without being slippery. it retains the core of the draw with no swollen density. It is able to handle most of the weather from February to November: you are better served in December and January for your real jacket.

Of course, the jacket is a bit light, but that is natural. What the jacket lacks in all weather conditions, makes up for with fashionable flexibility. It is a soft layer, easy to combine with sweaters or thick shirts for an extra and waterproof layer. And the same lightweight design makes it easy to carry in a bag, pack it easily or put it in any slit – even in its own pocket for a tight, tight ball.

Something like that is an accessory that helps fight cold or rain, but doesn’t quite reach the level of a real winter coat – even if you live in a warmer region (such as the south, west or dare I say – the southwest) this won’t make it.

What it will do is improve your life.

Do you want to dive to a fast store nearby? This jacket that is thrown over your sweater is sufficient. Are you weirdly cool in airplanes? This is covered as a simple layer or as a ball-up cushion without adding much weight.

This jacket is perhaps the missing piece in your wardrobe. An extra, water-resistant, lightweight yet quite powerful layer that can pop outfits and provide a little warmth on the colder days.

So pull the trigger. Bring a little pull back to your life.

