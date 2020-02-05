This Japanese woman who speaks Bengali flawlessly and loves ‘Shorshe-Ilish’ wins the internet

An intriguing video of a fluently speaking Bangla impresses many on social media.

The video, uploaded on Facebook by user, Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa fluent in Bengali. Das described it as: “A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs …”

In the 7-minute conversation with a Bengali man, Sakura shares information about her educational background, her profession and hobbies, among other things. The video showed that she speaks Hindi fluently.

Sakura hears say in Bengali: “Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work at TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Golpark (Kolkata). I would walk from Golpark to Jadavpur. ”

Sakura also said: “I enjoyed studying Bengali in Jadavpur and decided to follow it for a long term. I lived in Kolkata from February to August before moving to Delhi to learn Hindi.”

“I love Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Postmaster’. I love ilish maach (the Hilsa fish, favorite among Bengalis), but in Japan we don’t have fish preparations with mustard.”

“I didn’t like roshogolla the first time I had it, but I loved it the second time,” Sakura Ishikawa added.

The video has been viewed more than 4.09 times and 10,000 shares. While the position became viral, netizens were both surprised and happy with Sakura’s language skills.

A user wrote: “Bengali language is the sweetest language in the world.”

Another wrote: “It feels really good to see that our Bengali language and culture is appreciated and admired worldwide.”

A message read: “Wow, it was nice to hear Bengali from a non-Bengali.”

Another commented: “I am very proud to see this video as a Bengali.”

