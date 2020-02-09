This Japanese Twitter makes exclusively beautiful Chrono Trigger fan art

It is another slow Sunday, which means that I can emphasize something arbitrary and wonderful for you. This time I want to introduce you to the Japanese Twitter account of @ sakutarou556. This user exclusively pumps out beautiful, fun, heart-warming Chrono Trigger fan art that really captures the essence of what made the game so fascinating. The Twitter bio of Sakutarou556, machine translated into English, reads: “An adult who loves games. I love Chrono Trigger,” and that can be summed up!

View only a selection of the beautiful creations that this user has made.

They are fantastic things, right?! If you fancy a number of Chrono Trigger fans, this Twitter account is your one-stop shopping.

Since this user actually knows English (or at least enough English!), I recently asked what all this art inspired. The answer was short and heartwarming: “The motivation is … I love this game and want to see more of their adventures!” You and me both.

Thank you!????

The motivation is … I love this game and want to see more of their adventures!

Twitter only has to take the wrong turn to become a terrible place, so I try to fill my feed with an abundance of fun and inspiring art like this. If you love Chrono Trigger and want to keep it alive in every way possible, including fan art, follow this user.

