This J.Crew tote bag is a must-have for spring 2020 – and under $ 200

Scroll to view more pictures

Although it feels far away, spring (and related clothing and accessories) is getting closer every day. With this arrival, I have to create a large room in my closet so that all new goodies brands come onto the market. At the top of my list, however, is the J.Crew tote bag. I’ve always been a fan of bags – and although I love collecting impractical (but cute !!) purses, there’s nothing better than a classic tote bag that contains everything you need.

Since I work in coffee shops most of the time, I need a bag that is large enough to accommodate a computer, charger, wallet, keys, glasses and headphones. It has to be sturdy, go with most of my outfits, and – perhaps most importantly – look cute. While it may sound easy to find a tote bag that meets all of these requirements, you will be surprised. I had bags that fell apart too quickly and bought bags that weren’t worth what I paid for them, but the J.Crew tote bag seems to fit. It’s sturdy, chic, goes with pretty much anything you wear, and is available at a bargain price of $ 168.

J.Crew designed the tote bag to fit laptops perfectly. It also comes with a removable zip pocket that you can use as a wallet – or to prevent things like lip gloss and tampons from rolling around the bottom of your bag. Whether you need a bag to bring to work, use as a shopping bag at farmers’ markets, or just have an affinity for cute bags (trust me. I understand.), This bag is sure to be the perfect addition to yours spring wardrobe.

This perfect spring bag is also available in four different colors, so you can choose what best suits your typical outfit situation. For those of you who only live in black, there is (of course) a black tote bag that fits in perfectly. If you’re more of a colorful chest of drawers, there’s also a red option. Brown bag lovers, there is also a bag for you. And those of you who prefer the Navy to the black are not afraid – there is also a Navy tote bag. Of course you can grab all four at any time and exchange them depending on your outfit. I would not blame you.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that if you buy something, we may receive a small commission on the sale by clicking a link in this story.