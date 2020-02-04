Southern superstar Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been in the headlines since the beginning and all thanks to the exaggeration created by KGF: Chapter 1. The release date of the film has been a suspense since then and the creators are in no hurry for revealing anything in the short term. According to the source, the release date will only be announced once filming ends and all the details are shown below.

According to sources, it is Yash who has decided not to give the release date until they complete their session. A source close to the development was cited in a report in Bollywood Hungama talking about the same.

KGF Chapter 2: THIS is when Yash will announce the release date of the movie

The source said: “The sequel to KGF is 70 percent complete. Yash and its producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Prashanth Neel will wait for the rest of the 30 percent to be completed before announcing a release date. “

Meanwhile, there has been much speculation about the period of publication and, if you believe in the reports, the mystery is partially solved. It is said that the film will arrive on the big screen during the summers.

“Yash wants to make sure that his younger fans have access to Chapter 2. of KGF. Let’s not forget that his fan base is more dense in the preteen group. Violence will therefore be lessened even if the subject is dark and sinister. ”Said the source.

KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt and was directed by Prashanth Neel.

