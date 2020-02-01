This is what the colored LED rings on the Amazon Echo mean

A striking feature of the Amazon Echo and Echo Show smart speakers is their LED ring and light bar respectively. When users operate the speaker using the wake-up word (Alexa), the light turns blue and sees it spin while Alexa processes the voice command. The light ring or beam also has various other indicative functions and also serves as a notification light. There are times when the ring colors keep changing and this is what they indicate:

-Blue blue with a small portion of cyan: when users speak the keyword, the light ring of the speaker turns solid blue with a small portion that becomes cyan and points to the speaking person.

-Solid blue with rotating cyan: once an order is given, the light ring turns solid blue with rotating cyan, indicating that Alexa is processing the request.

-Alternative blue and cyan: Alexa responds to an assignment or question.

-Light ring turns white: shows the volume percentage when the user manually adjusts the volume of the smart speaker.

-Spinning orange: indicates that the device is currently connected to the network.

– Continuous red: indicates that the microphone is off and Alexa is not actively listening for commands.

– Violet that is pulsating: indicates that there is a problem with the Wi-Fi installation.

-Turning blue light that ends with a purple flash: “Do not disturb” is activated on the smart speaker.

– Purple flash: if Alexa follows an interaction, it still shows a purple flash, which means that Do not disturb is still switched on.

-White light: the white light indicates that Alexa Guard is in absence mode. Alexa Guard can listen to sounds that indicate that something dangerous is going on in your house and then warn you to tell you what it is supposed to be.

– Pulsating green light: indicates an incoming call.

-Spinning green light: during a current conversation.

– Pulsing light yellow: indicates messages in the inbox.

.