This is what Pooja Hegde has to say about working with Salman Khan

Pooja Hegde will star alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming movie “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. The actress says she can’t wait to start working on this with the superstar.

An excited Pooja took Twitter and wrote: “2020 starts in a BIG way! Aah has been dying to share this news with you @ BeingSalmanKhan … I can’t wait to start working on this with you … @NGEMovies @ farhad_samji … Let’s go to #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala “.

Pooja will interpret Salman’s love interest in the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: “Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt that it fit perfectly in this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will be a good couple with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story. “

Speaking about how it is a special theme for the trio, Sajid added: “‘ Judwaa ‘was one of Eman’s first releases from Salman and Bollywood. Even my directorial debut,” Kick, “opened during the festival.”

Salman Khan will be featured in a completely new avatar in the movie. The aspect is currently being decided. Pooja plays a traditional girl from a small town in front of Salman’s character.

“Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, which is scheduled for a release of Eid 2021, will be directed by Farhad Samji.

