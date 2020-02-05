This is what it looks like when Joe Biden is actually trying to win votes – mother Jones

Joe Biden has not really brought the heat into the campaign trail, enjoying his (mostly) undisputed front-runner status by relying on forgettable debate performance and his distinctive affectionate style of retail politics. But honor where honor belongs: on Wednesday he was on fire. (Or, at least, you know relatively speaking – see it as a small campfire in the Boy Scout.)

Biden had a lot to prove to the predominantly white, mostly over-50s who came to a union in Somersworth, New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon. With the partial results still trickling in from the Iowa dumpster fire caucuses, it seemed likely that the Biden campaign had not reached even the lowest expectations it had set for the country’s first game: it had sought the third, and as it looks now, it will probably come in fourth place.

“We took a punch in Iowa,” Biden admitted as he started, regretting that the caucus process did the same. “But this is not the first time in my life that I was beaten.”

The rest of his speech suggested the way he returns is by bringing down Iowa’s apparent toppers, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

The former VP did not linger long in his performance in the Senate and the White House of Obama before he turned into attack mode. He first turned his attention to Sanders and reminded the crowd – as he had done before – of the failures of the Vermont Senator to support arms legislation in the 1990s. He then commented on an election argument while taking note of Trump’s “socialist” fear tactics and the fact that Sanders identifies himself as one. “We need a candidate who can help Democrats up and down,” Biden reasoned, “but if Senator Sanders is the candidate … every Democrat will have to bear the label that Senator Sanders has chosen for himself.”

He then moved to Buttigieg and armed the claims of the former mayor that Biden is no longer in contact. “Mayor Pete likes to call me a part of the” old, failed “Washington,” Biden said. He first recorded ‘failed’, with a list of achievements such as the Affordable Care Act and the Paris climate agreement. “Does he really say that the Obama-Biden government was a failure?” Biden stung: “Pete, just say it aloud.” (Don’t notice that in the last days of Iowa, as my colleague Tim Murphy recently wrote, Pete was really leaning into a very consider-me-the-next-Obama-thing.)

And as for “old”: “Yes, that was a long time ago – three years ago,” Biden said, the crowd bursting with laughter and applause when the vice-president hit the (albeit mild) punchline.

For some attendees, seeing Biden in this form helped him endure a kind of sniffing. The new Hampshirite Paul Turner, who watched on Wednesday, told me that he finds himself “very liberal”, but that Biden is the right candidate for “the circumstances in which we find ourselves”. The problem was that he had not seen the Biden show because of the energy he wants to see in the candidate who is taking on Trump. “He spoke to me, but I needed to cheer him up a bit,” Turner said. “I am very happy that he is more set on fire – he set me on fire.”

Wanda Huffmann from Dover, New Hampshire, repeated Turner’s feelings. “I always thought I’d vote for Joe just because of experience,” Huffmann explains. “I hate to say this, but I wanted to see how much passion Joe had – how much oomph does he have? He did it at the end and impressed me. “

On the way out, he ignored the questions of reporters and asked why he decided to take a negative approach. But it is clearly part of a new joint effort: a tweet that reflects his language in Somersworth has landed online as he spoke.

Mayor Pete likes to call me a part of the old failed Washington. Was it a failure when I helped Obamacare, the Paris Agreement, the law against violence or the prohibition of assault weapons?

I have a stronger state of success of large, progressive legislation than anyone else.

– Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) February 5, 2020