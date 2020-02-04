This is what Akshay Kumar did when Katrina Kaif swept the floor in the sets

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar share great camaraderie and fans are excited to see them together in Sooryavanshi. Knowing Akshay Kumar, it is obvious that many jokes happen on the set of the film. Fortunately, we were able to take a look at one of the many fun moments that Katrina destroyed with Akshay Kumar and surely you won’t want to miss out.

Akshay recently posted a video where we can see Katrina sweeping the floor with a broom. The actor captioned the video as: “Seen: the new ambassador of the #SwachhBharat brand on the sets of #Sooryavanshi”. Katrina looks very happy doing the job and even hits Akshay for returning her.

The video begins with Katrina using a broom to clean a room. She is dressed in a white kurti and looks absolutely divine. Then she is interrupted by Akshay Kumar, who is making the video. He says: “Katrina ji, ye kya kar rahi hai aap?” Katrina responds and says “Safai (cleaning)”, and asks him to walk away. She hits him to move and is one of the most entertaining things we saw today.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had taken her Instagram page to share a beautiful photo with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. In the photo, the trio walks hand in hand and looks absolutely adorable in it. The actress captioned the photo, “A perfect start to the year … friends, laughs, smiles, appearance 🎥 ……. The best team of the whole team, every day on the set has been full of a lot Love and joy, just like movies should be made ❤️ … see you in theaters on March 27 🌟💛 #sooryavanshi @itsrohitshetty @akshaykumar ”.

Speaking of Sooryavanshi, the movie Rohit Shetty is one of the biggest releases of 2020. In the movie, Akshay Kumar will be rehearsing the role of a policeman and Kat is playing the role of doctor. The actors add to our curiosity by sharing those photos and videos of the sets.

Sooryavanshi will arrive on the screens on March 27, 2020.

