This Is Us Summary Season 4, Episode 11: Randall stands for fear and anxiety after burglary

Once again, “This is us” decided to split the “Big Three” for a new trilogy series of episodes covering the same time span in the lives of Randall, Kevin and Kate.

Randall was the first to get started, with events that immediately continued where we left them – with Randall facing an intruder in his house. From there it was a slow burn in several eras while Randall continues to struggle to treat and control his anxiety alone.

It is clear that this is a method that does not work and yet Randall stubbornly refuses to seek professional help and apparently has been doing so for years and years. Does it go all the way back to when he was a toddler who slept in his own bed for the first time and Jack asked him to be brave?

Is it, as Darnell suggested, that colored men are more likely to swallow these things up and refuse to talk them out, and Randall just continues that potentially self-destructive trend?

It is at least encouraging that he has Kevin to lean on, as we have seen in previous episodes, that go all the way back to their youth. The problem is that although Kevin is thoughtful and driven to help Randall, he is also in this area in his head. He can give love and be there, but he doesn’t have the knowledge or training to really help Randall in the way he probably needs.

It was a huge thing for this show to investigate mental health in a realistic way, and before Sterling K. Brown be prepared to show this vulnerable side to a character that many feel like a super father. It is important that he represents this complexity and shows that Randall is neither his fear nor that he is independent of it.

This is a huge facet of his identity, as evidenced by four cross-sections of time this week showing how far back he has been dealing with this, how well-intentioned the people around him have been, how he attempts to persuade him to turn down professional care search and how this inevitably leads to a new break and frantic appeal to Kevin.

That is the other part for Kevin, he really only comes in when Randall finally admits that there is a problem, which only happens at his breaking point. It places Kevin at a clear and unfair disadvantage because Randall just relieves him when he has to, and he has to at these moments, but no account has been taken of what is going on in Kevin’s life at that moment because Randall is so far beyond that is.

Although it is difficult to applaud the fact that Randall continues to try to tackle this himself, becomes aggressive with Beth and Jae-Won (and even Darnell) when they try to cope with him before he reaches a crisis, it is powerful because it reflects how mental health is largely considered and treated in this country.

Randall was astonished to discover that Darnell is going to therapy and he absolutely refuses to consider it himself. He refuted Beth’s suggestion back at the university, and almost two decades later, he still shuts her down. Why? Is it proud? Doesn’t Randall take it seriously himself, because he knows how bad it can get?

The truth is that he has been told, just like all of us, that he just needs to get harder and deal with it. Mental health is in your head, so just change your mind. Society says it’s just that simple that it’s nothing like a broken arm that a doctor needs to fix.

This is the lie we tell each other and therefore we feel weak or less than when we simply cannot overcome whatever mental illness or problem affects us. And there is no quick fix or easy fix, and repeated failures are not enough to shake off that stubborn pride, that belief that this time I can be strong enough to just fix it.

But it’s not that easy. We can only hope that professional help lies in Randall’s future, but it is painfully real that he is going very far there. And as much as he loves Beth and he loves Jae-Won and cherishes them in his life and even values ​​their opinion, he simply cannot bend and hear them in this.

It is admitting weakness, admitting failure, making him less than the man he wants to be and believing that he is able to be, because his self-worth and worth as a father, husband, friend and husband are all trapped in this perception of perfect mental control that others should always see.

It is an illusion, one that Darnell tried to shatter with his own revelation that he is going to therapy and has found it immensely useful in releasing all those burdens that life has placed upon him and he imposes himself as a father, husband , friend and husband. When is it enough for Randall to see and stop running.

It is symbolic that he chooses to literally run away to tackle his problems, because he literally runs away from it instead of facing them. In the flashback to the university we saw him open to Beth about his dreams and now he doesn’t. He does not want to be a burden to her, but more importantly, he knows that she will insist on a “big conversation” that will become too real for him.

Push it down until it explodes. He exploded on that wallet because he was very close to his breaking point. Fortunately, he was able to stop, but the break came shortly after being praised as a hero. Probably because of these fears and guilt, he felt unworthy of this new honor.

This week we had a lot less tissue moments because it was a different kind of episode from ‘This Is Us’. This was a slow burning of Randall’s fear over the years, and so far there is no solution. Instead, we simply repeat what we’ve seen before, where he hits the wall and Kevin is there for him.

Before we comment on the tissue moments that we have found, it is good to remember that the flash forward to a year from now shows that Kevin and Randall are no longer talking. That is a huge departure from their intimate exchanges this week where Kevin was “the guy” for Randall in his time of need. What happens between these two?

Does Randall’s bullish pride and refusal to tackle his problems professionally lead to friction between him and Kevin, who has taken the professional path and experienced significant growth? Or is it something completely different? I think we’ll all discover it together.

As we do every week, we choose the most powerful moments of the show and score them based on the number of tissues we have gone through to view them alone. Believe us, these are happy tears of fear.

If I have Body-Slam, Jae-Won needs to get you unemployed

Beth is so present for Randall and so strong for him, it is wonderful to work. But because their marriage is working now, she gives so much more than she gets back from him. She also knows that her husband simply doesn’t deal with his growing fear and that’s why she gets tired of forcing the problem.

Beth has laid the foundation for this conversation in recent weeks. Randall closed her every time she brought it up. He is abrupt and rude, but not enough to delay her love and care and care for him. But it is not an easy fight, as proven when she admits (again) and just leaves him and stuck in his head after his breakup, instead of forcing the conversation she had planned.

2 tissues (love is real, you, and now always easy)

But that’s what therapy is … Talk

Darnell has really placed himself in a thin situation with someone he has only recently become friends with. Moreover, he exposed himself in a raw and vulnerable way in an attempt to penetrate Randall as a fellow man and fellow man of color. He knows a part of what Randall is dealing with in that role and it was powerful to see him try to reach.

Randall just wasn’t in a place to hear it right away, but it doesn’t take away what a huge statement this makes about the character of Darnell as a friend and as a person. If nothing else, this should put Randall’s thoughts even more at ease about Deja and Malik dating, because Malik is raised by someone with such a big heart and so much compassion, can’t he be all bad?

2 tissues (hopefully the start of an important friendship)

I’m not okay

We hate Randall to let it come to that, but it’s so hard to give up control and tell yourself that you just can’t handle this on your own. Nevertheless, this moment was palpable because Randall approached someone during his crisis and for the second time in the episode Kevin was completely there for him.

Kevin has always been there for Randall, but the former jerk of high school has grown so much over the last year that it really feels like he is now in a whole new way, even though he clearly has something to do with himself (was that Sophie in bed with him or someone else?)

Could this be Randall’s low point that he clearly needs to change his approach to his mental health problems. It is clear that running no longer decreases, because his responsibilities and the pressure in his life have increased exponentially.

Sterling K. Brown was sensational during this episode, but never more than when he still tried not to break down completely while on the phone with Kevin, hoping that Kevin could prevent him from that total collapse. You could feel the exhaustion, the pain and the struggle in his voice with Justin Hartley give a merciful return.

4 tissues (for brotherly love)

_ Kevin is at the center of the second part of the “Big Three” trilogy as we discover what’s going on with him as he goes back into Sophie’s life, and we’re probably only teased about what’s going on between Kate and Marc happened (said with contempt) in the years shortly after Jack’s death before the full story is revealed in part three.

“This Is Us” returns in two weeks, Tuesday evening at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

