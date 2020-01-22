This Is Us starts trilogy with a massive panic attack

This Is Us has just kicked off its latest Big Three trilogy with a giant panic attack.

While we watched Randall (Sterling K. Brown) dealing with a house invader, a massive town hall meeting and his mother’s illness, we couldn’t help but accompanied him to get extremely stressed. It was hard to watch, especially if you ever felt the least bit overwhelmed.

“A Hell of a Week: Part One” was the first in a series of three episodes that told the story of the same week from the perspectives of Randall, Kevin and Kate, in which they all “really go through the wringer”. Randall started the week with a trip to Los Angeles to find out that his mother’s memory is deteriorating, after which a man with a knife invaded his house in the middle of the night, followed by a town hall full of angry voters, followed by Randall a purse punches to the point of breaking his own hand, and resulting in a complete panic attack, which he called his brother to help him get through.

That phone call at the end of the episode is where we saw the setup for next week’s Kevin central episode. After returning to Pittsburgh for the funeral of his ex-wife’s mother, he ended up in bed with someone. We just don’t know who that person is yet.

That will be revealed next week, but for now we have to talk about Randall, with some insight from a conference call with executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

An important and kind of disturbing revelation we received this evening was that Randall, a man with a severe anxiety disorder, has never been in therapy. That was covered in a scene with Darnell (Omar Epps) who opened to Randall because they had gone to therapy and how difficult it is for black men to get past the stigma that they need that help. Randall still told him that he is running, and that works fine for him, but it clearly does not work.

“I remember that we had a long conversation with (Sterling K. Brown), which was very interesting about why Randall is not currently in therapy, for a man who seems to be so in touch with his emotions, and so present and so emotionally empathetic and there for his family.Why did he have this block in his own life? We separated the kind with Sterling, and it was really interesting, writers and actor tried to dissect the character together and understand where it’s about letting yourself be vulnerable and giving up the kind of check that you go to a therapist that Randall really can stand. ”

We will see more of Randall’s deep dive into his own mental health this season, but we may not necessarily have to come to that conversation that he and Beth were going to have.

“Sometimes in life you have a kind of plan to do the right thing, so of course we die for these two to talk, we want them to work out a kind of system for Randall to get his fear under control and everything, but Sometimes life gets in the way and you don’t get the plan that the answer would have been, “Berger said.

Kevin’s episode

Kevin’s “Hell of a Week” will follow him to Pittsburgh, and we see why he decided to go to Sophie’s funeral, when he interacted with Sophie, what it is like for Kevin to be home again in his old grounds. ”

The episode covers the same time period as the Randall episode, and “we’ll see how his story intersects with Randall on these few points when they call each other,” Aptaker said.

“I think it’s a very nice deep dive into Kevin’s past and his relationship with Sophie,” Berger said. “Tonal, I think this one will have a bit of a nostalgic note that we really want to share with people, because we see different parts of this relationship that we may not have gotten yet.”

Kate’s episode

Kate’s “Hell of a Week” will probably pick up the situation where we left Kate and Toby, where Toby admitted that the fact that baby Jack was blind made him too sad and will also visit teen Kate’s relationship with Mark again. In flashbacks tonight we saw teen Randall cancel a trip with Beth to a mourning group because Kevin had called to tell him that something was wrong with Kate.

“I mean, I think people can see by now that Mark isn’t the best man, and probably not the man Kate should be with, so we’re going to see things in that relationship come to a head, in a way where possible the family really has to stand behind Kate and say, maybe this is not the man you belong to, “Berger said.

The flash ahead

At the end of the fall final we saw a flash-forward to the 40th anniversary of the Big Three. Kevin, Kate and Rebecca celebrated in the family cabin with Kevin’s mysterious pregnant fiancé, while Randall was not there because the family no longer talked to him.

Aptaker said that we will not come all the way forward this season, because the seasons always start with the Big Three’s birthday, so that is something we are facing our first episode of season five, but we are not getting it completely there this season. ”

Aptaker and Berger could not tell when exactly we will discover who Kevin’s pregnant fiance is, but the reason for the fight with Randall comes in the “near future.”

“At the start of next season they have this out, they do not speak on terms,” ​​said Aptaker. “In this episode they are so beautiful for each other and they have a pretty incredible fraternal relationship. So there will be something big in this next run before the end of our season that will tear these two apart.”

That is all discussed, although not for a few weeks because This Is Us will not return to NBC on Tuesday 11 February.

