This Is Us Recap Season 4, Episode 12: Kate’s Troubled Road with Mark

The conclusion of the latest “Big Three” trilogy about “This is us” turned out not to be the conclusion of the story we have been fearing for a month now.

In fact, the entire trilogy was set up for next week’s climatic confrontation in the cabin over two separate timelines. Well, it may not be so much a confrontation as a much needed stress reliever in the present time, although there may be some tension because Randall, Kate, and Kevin have to meet their own demons.

But it will definitely be a hellish confrontation in the flashback series that we have set up since this trilogy started. Kate’s record store friend Mark has been a ticking time bomb since we first met him in this show, and we noticed that we feared what he would have in store for young Kate when they arrived.

It turned out that we didn’t even have to wait for them to get a better idea of ​​what he could do, and it’s definitely not beautiful. So far it has not been as horrible as we had imagined, but it is still absolutely horrible and he is definitely a horrible person who deserves what comes his way.

And it’s coming when we got a deeper understanding of Rebecca’s conversation with Kate that prompted her to take action, without hesitation from Randall and Kevin. story about her love for her mother. Rebecca is the one who is the real superhero.

Jack is perhaps the flashy father figure with the big gestures and was certainly great in his own way, but Rebecca is the glue that binds this family, and she does this with incredible power, compassion and instinct that is unparalleled.

As we do every week, we choose the most powerful moments of the show and score them based on the number of tissues we have gone through to view them alone. Believe us, these are happy tears of fear.

You are fat, I am old, we are beautiful

While Toby wandered about the blind retreat, Kate just invited him (straight in front of him) and then took Rebecca on her offer to participate. Their relationship has always been a complicated relationship. But as Kate gets older and becomes a mother, she gets a new appreciation for Rebecca.

And yet Rebecca will never stop being in Kate’s corner and encourage her to step outside of her comfort zone and be the strong woman that Rebecca knows she can be. It happened again when Kate opened up about Toby’s difficulties in being the father of a blind child and Rebecca knew exactly what to do. She had to get Kate back in the water because the pool was always her favorite place to grow up.

And she knew the perfect way to convince Kate to throw away her uncertainties and fears, simply by acknowledging the reality of their situations and making sure that Kate understands it just because it doesn’t mean it’s bad. This was a powerful statement for Kate to have to hear as many times as needed … and at least this time, it worked.

2 tissues (the work of a parent is never done)

He will find his way home

At the same time Rebecca showed great confidence in Toby, who she thinks is probably the best man Kate has ever dated (certainly better than Mark!). She also understands that people sometimes struggle and that it is great to be strict with them, that you need them to stand up and be there for you.

People can get lost in themselves in such a way that they forget the reality of other people around them. Toby, lost in his grief and fears about Jack, loses sight of Kate as an individual, as a partner and as his co-parent. He has to stand out, and sometimes a stern hand is needed to make it happen. But someone waved love.

This is the message Rebecca gave her daughter that it is great to give Toby some tough love and tell him to step up. You also need to be ready to handle the consequences, but Rebecca has a good feeling about Toby. And she has proven to have pretty good instincts about the men Kate brings home.

2 tissues (tough love)

That is an idea

What an impossible situation Rebecca found herself when Kate publicly opened the idea to open the cabin for the season with Mark. She was right when she suggested to Rebecca that it was unfair to be stricter in her love life with married Kevin and Randall who practically lived with Beth.

But Rebecca saw things that Kate wasn’t, blinded by her own uncertainties and low self-esteem to the point that Mark simply said he loved her enough to overlook all his shortcomings, because who has ever loved her held earlier, and who would ever do that?

During the episode we saw red flags of Mark’s behavior towards Kate, shamefully embarrassing her while he ate chocolate for her and worse. Rebecca only saw the edges of his quick temper and anger when he revealed that he would quit his job at the record store, but it was enough. But teenagers are challenging in nature, and they are right in their certainty, so there was no way to win this.

2 tissues (scenario without education)

I’m ready to be sad

We love that Rebecca’s response to her diagnosis of mild cognitive impairment is a new sense of joy in life. Instead of feeling sad or worried about the future, she has decided to fully embrace life. It’s a good look at her, and it’s one that helped her inspire Kate to get into that pool (after hours!) And be open about her own struggles.

“I don’t sweat the small things,” Rebecca told Kate after revealing her diagnosis. It is also good that she took this moment to talk to Kate about this, instead of just keeping it between Randall and her. It means that she accepts that this is her reality and that there is no longer any reason to hide from it.

3 tissues (for life)

You’re not going to stop?

We knew that Mark had problems and we knew that he often seemed to be angry with Kate, but we did not know how deep his anger problems were. It’s not just that he dumped Kate on the side of the road in the middle of nowhere on the way to the cabin, but it’s why he did it.

If Mark wants to quit his job impulsively because it’s boring and Terry sucks, that’s his choice. But getting furious with Kate because she isn’t sure if she wants to quit, is asinine and unbelievably selfish. And that seems to be the core of Mark’s anger.

The angry phone call we had a glimpse of in the first two parts of this story was that Kate knew a little more about a song than he did. He was embarrassed, so of course that’s her fault. Proud and fragile ego form the core of so much male anger.

3 tissues (we like our anger)

I have to spend time with my son

Well, it looks like Rebecca’s advice and her instincts about Toby may be true. After Kate actually told him that she needed him to step out – with a strongly “involved” or “get out” – he told her that he would keep Jack if she went to the hut with her brothers. Toby is, despite all his insecurities and fears, a decent man at heart.

And no matter how much Kate’s words stung, you could see the entire episode in his body language that he knew he wasn’t in his role right now. He was probably afraid of losing Kate in the process, but did not know what to do. That’s why he was silent when Rebecca came in to retreat.

But here Kate has given him an ultimatum and a way out. It’s not the easy path, because he has to prove himself to her, but it’s a way. And we are so happy that Toby not only chooses the road, but also asks if he can walk as Kate said. That was also the key, because he asked her, almost begged her, to give him this opportunity to do the right thing.

3 tissues (there is hope)

Don’t you want to know what she wants?

Perhaps the sweetest trilogy flashbacks to the young youth of the Big Three, she saw Kate Jack tell a bedtime story about a little girl in a vast forest. It was so telling that the story began with a prince, but he disappeared before the little girl found what she was looking for.

On the one hand, it was a foreshadowing of Jack’s loss in Kate’s life, but it also told about the true relationship that was deepest for her. For years, she thought that her relationship with Jack was the center of her family world, but it never was. No matter how important it was, it was Kate and Rebecca’s band that forged Kate to the woman she’s becoming.

4 tissues (through baby’s eyes)

Everything is good

If we needed more evidence, it was revealed in both sides of the conversation that prompted Rebecca to take action. After she was dumped by the side of the road, Kate went to a telephone booth and called home. When asked if everything was fine, Kate said, “No.”

But then Mark showed up and tried to tell Rebecca that really everything was fine. She had not revealed that he had dumped her by the side of the road, and that was not necessary. That one word and Kate’s tone throughout the rest of the conversation was enough to get Rebecca into superhero mode.

She immediately canceled her birthday dinner and told Kevin that Kate was in trouble. She trusted her instincts and Kevin implicitly trusted her (a huge statement about her influence in their lives and how much they believe in her). Randall trusted Kevin and the family was quickly out the door.

This is a monumental statement about the power of love, not as a feeling but as an action. These three people drop everything in their lives to drive to the cabin based on their instinct and their concerns and love for Kate. That is the kind of love that you always want in your corner. And that is the kind of love that we all need for those closest to us. The love to drop and go everything.

5 tissues (no hesitation)

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

Getty

NYFW 2020: all must-see celebrities and styles