This Is Us investigates Kate’s past and present relationships

Kate finally got her episode, and it wasn’t such a lucky one.

In This Is Us’ ‘A Hell of a Week: Part Three’, Kate had two unfortunate relationships. As a teenager it was record store Mark, who belittled and criticized her and got angry at almost everything she did. As an adult, it is Toby, whom she loves, but who does not seem to wrap his head around the fact that their son is blind and they can never watch Star Wars together.

Toby did not seem to realize what a joy it might be to describe Star Wars for his son in his very best narrative voice, so for now he is just stunned and obsessed with blind children who have had sight and refuse to take Kate to the sanctuary for families with blind children with whom she tried to surprise him.

She took her mother instead, and that gave Kate and Rebecca some attachment time that they desperately needed. They even went swimming at night.

“You are fat, I am old, we are beautiful,” Rebecca announced as she started to put on her suit.

Kate talked about Toby and Rebecca talked about her diagnosis of cognitive impairment and said she felt freer and more fun. Rebecca advised Kate not to give up Toby yet, and when Kate came home, Toby said he wanted to spend some time with his son while Kate was in the hut with her brothers.

Teen Kate was just trying to keep Mark happy while her family worried more and more. Her brothers didn’t love Mark and Rebecca kept saying she just didn’t know him well enough. Kate and Mark were on their way to the family cabin when he got mad at her because she didn’t leave the record store like him, and he left her by the side of the road.

She found a phone booth to call Rebecca, but he returned with a blanket and an apology while she was on the phone. Kate then claimed that everything was fine, but Rebecca saw it and decided that they should go after her, meaning that everyone in the family is on their way to the family cabin in both timelines.

One thing we think we can see coming is that Kate will announce Rebecca’s condition to Kevin, and Kevin won’t be glad Randall has hidden it from him. But is that a big enough betrayal for them not to speak by August?

Executive producer Isaac Aptaker said that “there will be something big in this next run before the end of our season that will tear these two apart”, so it feels like we’re close to finding out what that something is.

In next week’s episode we will discover what is happening in the cabin.

This Is Us will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

