This Is Us gives Kevin his own perfect episode

If you had told us three years ago that our favorite episode of This Is Us, perhaps someday, would be all about Kevin Pearson, we would have been pretty skeptical.

Now, thanks to serious character development and more growth than perhaps anyone else, it makes sense that Kevin got an episode like the one in which he was central tonight. Kate and Randall, while still having to deal with their struggles and their growth, have settled down in marriages and families. Kevin only recently realized that he wants to, and tonight’s episode was a fairly important step in his journey to find his big love story and achieve his goals of finding someone before he was 40 (we know he did) is doing).

It was also just a beautiful hour that went back to a few important moments in Kevin’s past when he returned to Pittsburgh for the funeral of Sophie’s mother Claire.

Although Jack and Rebecca were always supportive and loving, we learn that after Jack’s death, Rebecca could not be possible for every important moment for all her children. She missed Kevin’s TV debut on Days of our Lives, and although yes, his line was cut, he was still on the screen. Rebecca didn’t bother to look, but Claire certainly did and she was so proud of her son-in-law.

Claire and Sophie had a complicated relationship, but she was Kevin’s biggest fan, so it was clear why Kevin felt he should be at the funeral.

When Sophie saw him there, she realized she was about to spend her life with someone who didn’t even know her mother when she was better and a little overwhelmed. When she saw Kevin standing in front of the reception with a box of donuts they ate together, she asked him to take her out of there, and they went on a short drive together, talking and laughing and bonding about the sadness they both have treated.

Kevin finally drove them to the place in the forest where children were partying and where they slept in the car that morning when Kate arrived to tell him that Jack had died.

There were moments in that car when Kevin and Sophie were watching each other, and it was as if they were saying a million things without words. There were also times when it felt like something could happen again between them, but in the end their meeting was all about the closure.

We learned that when they were teenagers, they watched Good Will Hunting, but the power went out just before the movie ended. They decided to never see the end of the film, and just spend the rest of their lives making endings for each other.

Before Kevin took Sophie home, they sat and watched the end together on her phone, slamming the door of their relationship at least for the time being and hopefully for good, despite how good these two can be together.

After expressing his respect with a small speech and toast (from Fresca) at Claire’s grave, Kevin went home and left a message for Kate that he would come as soon as he returned for a while to Baby Jack. When he came to Kate’s house, she wasn’t there, but her best friend was Madison, and we could all immediately see where this went when they sat down and talked.

When Kevin received that call from Randall, it was Madison whose bed he was lying and, to be honest, we have never been so enthusiastic. She has been there all the time! It makes perfect sense and we are so very happy for Kevin that we could cry, and we did that while watching this episode.

Most episodes of This Is Us are good, some are great. This was phenomenal for many reasons. Acting of Justin Hartley, Logan Shroyerand Alexandra Breckenridge was over and the writing was at its best, but it also helped that we have seen Kevin evolve so much so far. This felt like the perfect reward for all that growth and a brand new beginning for the man who was previously known as The Manny.

This Is Us will be broadcast on Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.

E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.