This Is Us Exclusive: Why Rebecca Comes to Kate’s Rescue

“A Hell of a Week: Part Three” follows Chrissy MetzKate, who completes the Three Three trilogy of season four after Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) received attention in the first parts. The description for the episode, directed by Hartley, is as vague as they come: “Kate finds strength in unexpected places.” However, the exclusive sneak peek above is a good example of what is to come.

In the video, Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are preparing for a trip to a baby retreat where they are with other parents of blind children. But the big surprise trip is not exactly exciting Toby.

“A lot is happening at work this week. It will be hard to miss a few days. Are you sure this is not too early?” Toby asks.

When Kate asks Toby if he doesn’t want to leave, he is saved by the bell. Well, the phone. It’s Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and she wants to know what’s going on with the retreat and how Toby reacted to the surprise trip. “Yes, he was really surprised, but he currently has a very large project at work, so he won’t be able to go,” says Kate, who chooses her husband.

“Why am I not coming?” Rebecca asks. You see, she has “actually want a good catch-up session, just the two of us.”

Notice how Rebecca says she makes a mental checklist of everything she needs. Just like previous episodes of “A Hell of a Week”, this episode in which Kate is central will investigate problems in the past and present of Kate.

This Is Us is broadcast on Tuesday, 9 p.m. on NBC.

