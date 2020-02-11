Image: Getty

Federal prosecutors must have decided that we needed a lift on this dark and stormy Monday because they were finally released Olivia JadeIt is extremely fake rowing CV. Thanks guys, I needed this.

According to the documents obtained by Us Weekly, Olivia has been “very talented and successful in both men’s and women’s boats.” (This is not even true in the broader sense, since she happened to be on a USC president yacht when the news about her place in college broke recordings scandal.)

The document further claims that Olivia Jade won two gold medals, in 2014 and 2016, in the San Diego Crew Classic regatta as well as a silver medal in 2015. It further claims that she won several other medals during her four years in high school, in addition to the mentioning her skills as “awareness, organization, direction and direction.”

At the end of the resume, the social media personality claims that her sister, Bella, 21, is “currently on our (USC) roster and filling the position of our # 4 boat.”

What baffles me is how easy these facts are to refute. Golden metals in the San Diego Crew Classic regatta? Is this information not available online? (That’s it all.) Aunt Becky paid for this? It is not even a harp lie! (Weekly)

I don’t know why it amuses me Kim Kardashian is shocked by the fact that Food god, no Jonathan Cheban, like horse meat, but that’s it and here we are. According to the New York Post,

“People shouldn’t eat a horse, but I had to try,” the professional eater told The Post during the Palm Angels show during New York Fashion Week. “It’s a bit rough. Very grainy and weird.”

Startled Kim refused to taste it in the trendy Reykjavik restaurant that served the meat. She even Snapchatted, “Oh my god, I’m so sad” when her boyfriend came down.

Whatever Kim is, just consider it a cow with more beautiful hair. (The New York Post)

Jon Peters doesn’t sound like a nice guy to marry, not even for nine days. (Page six)

doesn’t sound like a nice guy to marry, not even for nine days. (Page six) Martha Stewart looking awesome. (Page six)

looking awesome. (Page six) Judi Dench went snorkeling. (Page six)

.