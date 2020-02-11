“This is our chance to make you a voice”

Screenshot: TheEllenShow (YouTube)

It is not even June yet and Dwyane Wade is already making a serious offer for Father of the Year.

People report that during his last visit to Ellen, the triple NBA champion died on his personal journey to become an exceptionally supportive parent and also made a major revelation: his 12-year-old child will use the name “Zaya”.

“Our 12-year-old came home – Zion first, I don’t know if everyone, originally named Zion, born as a boy – came home and said,” Hey, I want to talk to you. I think I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referred as she and she, I would like you to call me Zaya, “” Wade shared the audience.

He also explained how important it is to create a loving environment to “give Zaya the best opportunity to be her best self.”

“Me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community,” Wade said. “And we are also proud allies. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with a problem, when our child comes home with something, it’s our job as parents to to listen to it, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can – and that doesn’t change now that sexuality (or gender) is involved now. “

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.theroot.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-B2XHmZoHDtz&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-B2XHmZoHDtz" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

In creating that environment, the recently retired NBA legend acknowledged that it is up to him and Union as parents to inform themselves about the challenges Zaya faces.

“Internally, it’s our job to collect information and make contact with every relationship we have,” explains Wade. “My wife reached out to everyone in the cast of Pose. We have just tried to get as much information as possible to help our child to be her best. “

As Out points out, Pose prominently includes both trans and queer identifying people in the staff, both in front and behind the camera, who are well equipped to provide good advice to the Wade family.

The 38-year-old also made it a point to share how proud he is of Zaya and how her decision to come out gives her the opportunity to empower others.

“When Zaya came home and said,” I want you to call me Zaya and I’m ready to take this, “I looked at her and said,” You are a leader. “And this is our chance to allow you to be a voice,” Wade recalled. “At the moment it is because we are 12 years old, but in the end it will be because of her.”

Great respect for Wade for the fact that he not only supports Zaya, but also other gay and trans children through his work with GLSEN, who have done a fantastic job of raising awareness and discrimination and intimidation against members of the LGBTQ + community since 1990.

You can view the Wade interview below.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.theroot.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-AG9-Q6UabfQ&start=0" data-chomp-id="AG9-Q6UabfQ" data-recommend-id="youtube://AG9-Q6UabfQ" id="youtube-AG9-Q6UabfQ" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.